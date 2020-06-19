Local sorority chapter provides service to community

Members of Nu Zeta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. traveled to Connecticut in early March for the 89th North Atlantic Regional Conference, according to a news release from the organization.
The theme for the conference was “Harmony in Hartford: Exemplifying Excellence on One Accord.” Nu Zeta Omega Chapter had 11 members in attendance with delegate representation from President Denise Barnes, Kelly Cobbs, Donna Cunningham, Karleshia Dorsey, Natalie Hart, Yolanda Penn, and Carmella Davis Watkins. International Protocol Committee Member Kristia Watkins presented during the Protocol Workshop.
Regional Director Mary Bentley LaMar presided over the weekend event. While in Connecticut, one of the high points of the convention was the awards banquet. Nu Zeta Omega was humbled and honored to return to Waldorf with the title of Chapter of the Year – Medium Size.
In addition, Denise Barnes was awarded President of the Year – 2nd place – Medium Size. And the chapter captured the Anne Mitchem Davis Family Health award for its endeavors in the area of breast cancer and was also recognized for being the “Best of Best” for Reactivation and the Educational Advancement Foundation Platinum status.
Since April 19, 1980, Nu Zeta Omega has been providing service to everyone in the Southern Maryland area through the numerous community service and educational programs.