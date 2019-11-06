Local sorority commemorates Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Waldorf chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. commemorated Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a community forum Oct. 7. The forum’s theme, “Early Detection Matters,” emphasized the importance of early detection in increasing the survival rate of women diagnosed with breast cancer.
Over 100 residents were in attendance to hear featured speakers and participate in an open discussion with local physicians. Dr. Noel Brathwaite from Maryland’s Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities charged the attendees to consider genetic testing as a tool for early detection.
According to Brathwaite, African American women could benefit significantly from genetic testing yet are far less likely to use the tool than their white counterparts. Representatives from the Charles County Health Department shared data specific to the county and resources available to Maryland residents.
A panel of local physicians joined the guest speakers to engage the attendees in an informative period of questions and answers. In conclusion, some 90 attendees committed to assess their risk for breast cancer and begin or continue regular mammogram screening.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is an international organization committed to service with a membership of some 300,000 college-educated women. Nu Zeta Omega, the local chapter led by current President Denise Barnes has served the Southern Maryland area for nearly 40 years. The Oct. 7 forum was dedicated to those who have been lost to breast cancer and in celebration of the survivors. Co-sponsors for the event were Lighthouse Baptist Church and Shabach Evangelistic Ministries, both of Waldorf.