Md. arts council announces emergency funding for artists

In response to the COVID-19 state of emergency, the Maryland State Arts Council has created special grant opportunities that provide emergency funding to arts organizations and artists in Maryland as they adjust to losses sustained because of programming, operations and events that have been modified or cancelled. Full guidelines and rubrics are available at www.msac.org/grants/emergency-grant.
Please note:
For organizations: to be eligible for MSAC Emergency Grants, the organization must submit proof of ineligibility or proof that an application has been approved or declined for one of the following:
• US Small Business Association Disaster Relief Loan — www.sba.gov.
Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Loan Fund — commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-loan-fund.
Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant Fund — commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-grant-fund.
For independent artists: to be eligible for MSAC Emergency Grants, the artist must submit proof of ineligibility for unemployment insurance or proof that they have either exhausted UI benefits, including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or that UI benefits do not fully cover losses sustained as a result of the governor’s declared state of emergency in relationship to COVID-19. For more information, visit www.dllr.state.md.us/employment/unemployment.shtml.
Due to limited funding, grant requests will be prioritized to assist artists and organizations whose needs cannot be met through funding from other relief sources. To help with this process, applicants will be asked to upload evidence that their funding requests from the state and federal relief sources above have been accepted, denied, or deemed ineligible.
For updated information about MSAC’s response to the COVID-19 State of Emergency and resources for organizations and artists, visit www.msac.org/news/msac-covid-19-state-emergency-statement-resources. For specific questions about your artistic practice or organizations, contact the relevant MSAC program director via www.msac.org/staff.
Applying for a Grant
Grant applications are available to arts organizations and independent artists through Smart Simple, at marylandarts.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp. Applications will be reviewed upon submission, and emergency grants will be awarded throughout the fiscal year until allocated funding is depleted. Note that the timeline between approval and payment may be 90 days.