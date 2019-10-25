On Friday, Sept. 13, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center partnered with the Charles County Department of Health to host a booth at the 96th Annual Charles County Fair. UM Charles Regional Medical Center team members from various departments welcomed over 500 attendees to their booth and provided stroke education, chronic disease prevention and management tips, healthy snacks, coloring books and crayons and other giveaways to promote the health and wellness of community members of all ages. Staff also provided free blood pressure screenings for over 100 attendees. UM Charles Regional maintains a consistent presence at the Charles County Fair to bring awareness to the programs and services the hospital offers and to support the community’s health needs.