Medical center sponsors fair baby show

On Saturday, Sept. 14, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center sponsored the Charles County Fair’s annual baby show. Hosted by local celebrities Bunky (pictured at bottom left) and Blondi the Clowns and judged by UM Regional Medical Center team members (top row), this family-centered event was a huge success. There were approximately 100 adorable participants, ages 6 months to 3 years old, accompanied by their enthusiastic family fan clubs. The Charles County Fair Queen Nicotina second runner up Hannah Piazza joined in presenting the winners of each class with trophies and a small cash prize. UM Charles Regional’s family-centered focused values does not stop at this event. The hospital’s newly renovated birthing center is set to open later this year and will provide all aspects of labor, delivery, and newborn care. UM Charles Regional Medical Center has been a proud sponsor of the Baby Fair for over 20 years.