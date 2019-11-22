On Oct. 9, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group hosted a booth at the seventh annual Charles County Government Employee Health & Wellness Fair. Open to all Charles County Government and Sheriff’s Office employees, this event aims to bring awareness to health and wellness and prevention strategies to enable employees to stay happy and healthy. Each Charles Regional Medical Group practice was represented by the director of operations, practice managers, and clinical staff who shared information about the importance of health screenings, diet and nutrition and provided giveaways to promote the importance of chronic disease management. Well over 85 people visited the booth, and staff performed approximately 60 blood pressure and weight checks. Charles Regional Medical Group staff also metthe Charles County Commissioners’ President Reuben Collins and Commissioner Thomasina Coates.