At lleft, recognition of distinguished honorees was held by the Morgan State University Southern Maryland Alumni Chapter at its 14th Annual Blue and Orange Scholarship Dinner Dance and Awards Program on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees. Proceeds provided scholarships for deserving students who will attend and students currently attending Morgan State University, and also to allow the chapter to continue to engage in numerous community service projects. Standing from left to right are Denise Chapman-Barnes, president; the Rev. Cynthia Baker, Charles County honoree; Charles Williams, Charles County honoree; Kyle DeJan, Prince George’s County honoree; Stephanie Proctor-Williams, representing Del. Susie Proctor, Prince George’s County honoree; Bernard Chase, St. Mary’s County honoree; and Thelma Ford, Alumnus of the Year. The chapter thanks the community for its continuous financial support to the scholarship program The chapter was established on Oct.16, 2004, and chartered at Morgan State University on May 14, 2005. Meetings are held on the second Saturday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Denise Chapman-Barnes, chapter president, at 301-870-4787 or at somerscounselor@aol.com.