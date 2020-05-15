You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Navy airman serves with Atlantic strike group

Navy airman serves with Atlantic strike group

U.S. Navy airman Tyler Sheriff of Nanjemoy attaches safety wire on a pitch beam nut on the tail rotor of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Dragon Slayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 11, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Atlantic Ocean May 5, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Trinh

Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews

Newsletters