Neale's Sine achieves professional milestone

The learning environment in Beth Sine’s prekindergarten is so organized and joyful that it seems to happen effortlessly. Those who know the Archbishop Neale School educator, however, know that a great deal of planning and preparation go into each and every day. That is why the community at ANS school takes immense pride in Sine’s latest achievement. Sine was recently credentialed as a Level 6 Child Care Provider by the Maryland State Department of Education.
According to the MSDE website, this credentialing program is available to those who “increase their qualifications beyond the requirements of state licensing and registration regulations.” Sine’s Level 6 credential is the highest attainable. It is the latest of her many professional qualifications, including a bachelor of arts in elementary education with a concentration in early childhood from Catholic University, an advanced professional certificate from MSDE, and catechist certification from the Archdiocese of Washington.
Sine learned about Level 6 Certification through the Archdiocese of Washington Catholic Schools Office.
She was fairly certain she met the qualifications. “I checked into the requirements, gathered the documentation, and applied,” Sine said. “I worked with MSDE through the process and eventually attained the [Level 6] credentials. I feel it was worth the effort for me, professionally, but also for ANS. It’s another feather in the cap of our awesome pre-kindergarten program.”
Katie Davis is a middle school teacher at ANS, and she is the mother of two children who have been students in Sine’s pre-k class. “Mrs. Sine is truly a blessing! Her professionalism and nurturing personality have been a key to our children’s success. Our boys have learned so much through her teaching and how she lives her own life. Her achievement is indicative of that, and it is well deserved. I am proud to say that she has been an influential part of this Catholic education that we have chosen for our children.”
This is Sine’s 23rd year in the classroom. For the past nine years, she has taught the four-year-olds pre-kindergarten at ANS. Prior to that, she taught second and third grade in Charles County Public Schools, where she was also a Title I tutor and a new-teacher mentor.