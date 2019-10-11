New pastor is great-great-grandson of church founder

History came full circle at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Oct. 5, as the church installed its new pastor, the Rev. William A. Coates, great-great-grandson of the church’s founder.
Charles County resident Addie E. Dent Thomas founded the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church and in 1907, she facilitated the purchase of land that was described in land documents as the “Pleasant Grove Colored Baptist Church.”. The church was built during the time when “church-going” meant a hand-full of people gathered in a church leader’s home or outside in a circle in the grass to hear God’s teachings.
Fast-forward 112 years. U.S. Marine Corps veteran, civil servant, community and youth activist, and brother of a prominent Maryland elected official has utilized his religious calling to enhance the town of Marbury, and society as a whole.
Coates, a Charles County transplant, has deep roots within the county has been selected as the pastor of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church to breathe new life into the historical church founded by his ancestor.
A spiritual trailblazer throughout his life, Coates is aware of the issues impacting today’s slowed church growth and the challenges he and the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church will face in continuing his ancestor’s vision.
As he was installed as the pastor of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Coates became a part of the spiritual cornerstone of a vision to grow the church while helping others that began with his ancestor in 1907 at the “little church on the side of the road.”