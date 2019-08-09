NSDAR makes donation to Accokeek museum garden

The Fort Washington National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Harmony Hall Chapter, recently presented their donation towards the redesigned permaculture garden at the Accokeek Foundation. Work will begin this year to transform the museum garden into an exhibit space for indigenous interpretation. In keeping with Maryland DAR state regent Maureen Tipton’s theme of bees, the donation will be used to purchase plants beneficial to pollinators and insects, along with tools to be used for educational purposes. The garden will showcase plants native to this land’s ecosystem — mirroring the forest which was an integral part of Piscataway life.
“This will be an amazing opportunity for people to have a truly personalized experience connecting with nature in a beautiful location across the Potomac River from the place George Washington called home, as the Accokeek Foundation is located in southern Prince George’s County directly across from Mount Vernon,” said Harmony Hall chapter regent Karen Janczy.