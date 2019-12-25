Organizations donate tower garden to Matula

Waldorf-based business Worldwide Moving Systems, through its charitiblecontributions to the local non-profit Farming 4 Hunger, helped provide a tower garden to Mary H. Matula Elementary School to help students learn about plants and how they grow. A tower garden is a vertical hydroponic growing system. In no particular order, Jeff Rockenbaugh and Steven Frazier of Worldwide Moving Systems pose with Matula science teachers Leigh Ann Anderson and Stacy Ochoa and two Matula students in front of the donated tower garden.