Piccowaxen students place fifth in Mathcounts competition

Piccowaxen Middle School students placed fifth in the 26th annual regional Mathcounts competition, hosted by Calvert Middle School in Prince Frederick on Feb. 1. The annual competition, sponsored by SMECO, pits middle school students from throughout Southern Maryland features rounds of individual and team play math problems to solve. In the team round, teams of four students must answer 10 questions in 20 minutes. Teams from Calvert County placed in the top three, while a St. Mary’s County school placed fourth. From left are Piccowaxen coach Jill Matthews, students Addison Sheridan, Ethan Harris, Kaitlyn Bassford and Charlie Dement, and coach Kristi Nelson.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

