Port Tobacco Players sew masks, caps for hospital

On Thursday, April 30, Port Tobacco Players delivered 65 masks and caps to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center’s intensive care unit.The masks and caps are much needed personal protective equipment that will help medical personnel serve the community in a safe and hygienic manner.
Members of the local theater have been sewing the masks and caps for the past few weeks, using material from the theater’s costume department and personal sources.
Having completed the first group, next up they will be working on 150 masks and caps for CRMC’s emergency room. Masks have also been delivered to local nursing homes, clinics and residents. Sewing has been completed by Chris and Lisa Magee, Joselle Gilpin, Pat Brennan, Christin Lockhart and Christy Dewees Orthner.
Founded in 1947, the Port Tobacco Players have been entertaining Charles County in their current location since 1974. PTP performs six shows per season and countless road productions with their Encore and Encore Kids touring companies.