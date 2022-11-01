The Restorers of Mount Carmel in MD, Inc. are preserving the past, protecting the present and preparing for the future.
The Mount Carmel Monastery, which is located at 5678 Mt. Carmel Road in La Plata, is open daily 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Restorers of Mount Carmel in MD, Inc. are preserving the past, protecting the present and preparing for the future.
The Mount Carmel Monastery, which is located at 5678 Mt. Carmel Road in La Plata, is open daily 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In 1935 the Restorers of Mount Carmel was established for the purpose of preserving the site of the first convent of religious women in the Thirteen Original Colonies.
High on a hill in the Port Tobacco Valley lies what was then known to the locals of Charles County as the “Old Monastery,” which was the site of the first convent of religious women in the United States.
In 1790 a small group of Carmelite nuns had founded the Monastery after the American Revolution and resided there for forty years in labor and prayer until they were transferred to Baltimore in 1831 because of the harsh living conditions and for better financial support.
The “Old Monastery” land remained silent for 100 years and had all but disappeared. The site and two remaining buildings were visited in 1933 by descendants of the Maryland Colonists, who realized that quick action was needed to save the remnants of America’s first Carmel.
In 1935 Mrs. Benjamin Talbot of Washington, and her daughter Mrs. John Hagerty began a restoration campaign. Chapters of the Restorers of Mount Carmel were established as far away as Boston, Mass. to permanently maintain this priceless relic of Catholic religious life. The buildings were restored and pilgrimages to the Shrine began in 1936. In later years a Chapel and Pilgrim Hall were added. The property was listed on the National Register of Historic Sites in 1973.
The goal of the Restorers was to have the Carmelite nuns return and reside at the Monastery. In 1976 through the help of the Archdiocese of Washington, after 145 years since their departure in 1831, the Discalced Carmelite nuns came Home.
For more than 85 years the Restorers have continued their dedication to the Monastery and nuns through spiritual, physical and financial support.
The Monastery, which is located at 5678 Mt. Carmel Road in La Plata, is open to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The annual fundraising event of an Italian dinner and horse race will take place Saturday, Nov. 5 at Sacred Heart Church Friendship Hall in La Plata.
For ticket information contact Sharon at 301-934-2983.
For those wishing to join the restorers to aid in the support of the nuns and monastery grounds there is an annual membership of $50 or perpetual membership for $300.
Financial assistance of Mount Carmel Monastery will help to create awareness of this importance landmark of religious freedom in Maryland.
Checks can be made payable to The Restorers of Mount Carmel of Maryland, Inc., P.O. Box 1795, La Plata, MD 20646 or go to www.restorersmtcarmelmd.org.
Submitted by Restorers of Mount Carmel historian Mary Beth Chandler
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.