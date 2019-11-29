Robin’s Pee-wee Soccer is celebrating its 25th year of teaching toddlers the fundamentals of soccer, while grooming the next generation of World Cup winners.
Robin’s Pee-wee Soccer is a non-profit organization and committed to providing the community with a safe, exciting, ability-appropriate learning environment. Teaching toddlers the fundamentals of soccer, importance of good sportsmanship, and teamwork, according to a news release.
The organization held a 25th anniversary celebration on Oct. 30 at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, with over 100 toddlers and their families in attendance.
When there was not a soccer program available for her youngest child and all her daughter wanted was to play soccer like her older brothers, Robin Kegg created Robin’s Pee-wee Soccer. With only 11 kids the first year she has grown the program to upwards of 200 kids a season. Robin’s love for the sport, and her passion for this precious age group has brought thousands of families together in this parent-child engaging soccer program.
This non-profit, 7-week program gets kids and their parents outdoors for an hour each week, learning drills and singing songs, and finishes off the season with their own Pee-wee World Cup and Award Ceremony. Each kid receives a shirt, weekly snack and drinks, an award for a job well done.
For more information about the program, visit www.robinspeeweesoccer.com or follow the group on Facebook, at www.facebook.com/robinspeeweesoccer.
