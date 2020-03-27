Rotary Club donates to Charles County Arts Alliance

On Thursday, Aug. 15, Chris Zabriskie, president of the Rotary Club of Charles County, presented a $500 check to Robert Rausch, president of the Charles County Arts Alliance, to help fund the CCAA’s annual “Back to School” student art box project. Chris and his son, Thomas, also joined 22 other volunteers from the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society and the Spring Dell Center to fill 500 boxes with crayons, colored pencils, #2 pencils, glue sticks, erasers, bottled glue and scissors.
The completed boxes were packed up and delivered to the Charles County Children’s Aid Society to be included with backpacks and distributed to Charles County school children in grades kindergarten through third.
The Arts Alliance is grateful to the Rotary Club for their financial support of this community outreach project.
Founded in 1987, the mission of the Charles County Arts Alliance is to stimulate, promote, encourage and provide recognition of the arts and the creative spirit in Charles County. For more information, call 301-392-5900 or email info@charlescountyarts.org.