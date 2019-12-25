Rotary donates to Southern Maryland Food Bank

On Nov. 20, the Rotary Club of Charles County presented a $1,000 check to the Southern Maryland Food Bank. From left, Chris Zabriskie, Rotary Club of Charles County president, and Tony Jennigan, member, present an oversize check to Southern Maryland Food Bank director Brenda DiCarlo and regional distribution manager George Mattingly. The fund will go to help fund winter essentials for the food bank. The food bank is also initiating a virtual food drive. More information can be found at southernmarylandfoodbank.com/ by clicking on “Online Holiday Food Drive.” Every year, the Rotary Club of Charles County raises approximately $70,000 to support local and international charities and projects. The majority of the donated funds come from the club’s annual lobster festival, held each fall the the Charles County Fairgrounds.