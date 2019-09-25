Rotary gives grant to Warfighter Advance

Chris Zabriskie, president of the Rotary Club of Charles County, recently presented a check for $3,416.79 to Dr. Mary Neal Vieten, executive director of Warfighter Advance.
This check represented a grant to sponsor one veteran to attend an upcoming Warfighter Advance evolution, and also to replace some much-needed equipment the organization uses at Camp Merrick in Nanjemoy.
The check presentation took place at Rotary Night, sponsored by The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Sunday, Sept. 1, as Rotary’s assistant district governor for Southern Maryland, Barbara Thompson, threw out the first pitch. Thirty-six Rotarians, family and guests from four Southern Maryland Rotary Clubs were in attendance to enjoy the game and fireworks.
Warfighter Advance’s seven-day program uses a variety of means to change the trajectory of an active duty member’s or veteran’s life as he or she pursues healthy reintegration.
The program uses a variety of techniques to break the cycle of mental illness diagnoses, medications, medical appointments and disappointments that can characterize many reintegration experiences.
In addition to making a meaningful difference in the life of one service member or veteran, this grant will replace some tables that were in poor repair. Vieten noted, “We are so grateful for the new, sturdy tables because a table that might collapse would be an inconvenience for most, but to someone who has combat experience, the loud bang of a table hitting the ground can trigger a range of unwanted reactions.”
This grant was made possible by the Charles County Rotary Foundation and Rotary International’s District Direct Matching Grant. Contributions like this are made possible through the efforts of Rotarians both locally and worldwide, and by the community’s support of the Rotary’s Lobster Festival, scheduled for Sept. 29 at the Charles County Fairgrounds. For more information, visit www.laplatarotaryclub.com.