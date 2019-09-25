Rotary gives grant to Warfighter Advance

Rotary Club of Charles county presents a $3,416.79 check to Warfighter Advance in Nanjemoy. From left are Chris Zabriskie, president of the Rotary Club of Charles County; Courtney Knichel, general manager of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, John Flatley, owner of La Plata Chick-fil-A, Jim Buckingham and Dr. Mary Neal Vieten of Warfighter Advance, and Barbara Thompson, Rotary assistant district governor for Southern Maryland.