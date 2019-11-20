Above left, James Stine, membership chairman of the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association, checks in members during the association’s first meeting of the 2019-2020 school year. Their next meeting will be on Dec. 15 at Middleton Hall. The cost to attend is $15. Above right, Kathy Wilkerson, treasurer for the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association, accepts a check for $11,209 from Dale and Cathy Cornett during the association’s September meeting. The money was raised through the annual golf tournament at Swan Point Golf Course, held Aug. 23. The proceeds will go to help fund the Charles County Scholarship Fund, maintain the Port Tobacco One Room Schoolhouse and to make contributions to other local organizations.