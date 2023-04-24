St. Mary’s

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 11:30 a.m. at The White Rose, located at 21030 Point Lookout Road in Callaway, MD. The community is invited to stay for lunch, free of charge, following the ceremony. This event is free and open to the public. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or sarah.miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.