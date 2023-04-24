St. Mary’s
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 11:30 a.m. at The White Rose, located at 21030 Point Lookout Road in Callaway, MD. The community is invited to stay for lunch, free of charge, following the ceremony. This event is free and open to the public. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or sarah.miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A Cinco de Mayo celebration will be held 9 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, May 5, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Play Lotería, a traditional Mexican game of chance similar to bingo, with images relative to folk tales and general culture. Prizes and whacks at the piñata. Wear red, white and green of Mexico. The cost is $3. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging. If you wish to eat lunch, call 301-475-4200, ext. 3105.
Law Day will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. FRiday, May 5, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Make an appointment with an attorney to fill out an Advance Healthcare Directive free of charge. All attorneys are members of the St. Mary’s County Bar Association and will be filling out Advance Care Directives only. Registration required. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A Whole Body Bliss with Self-Myofascial Release workshop will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Instructor Judi Lyons will address issues and conditions that benefit from SMR including arthritis and joint pain, back pain, congestion and headaches and migraines. The cost is $20. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
A Mother’s Day Breakfast Café will be held 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Menu will include ham, scrambled eggs, French toast, and fresh fruit and live music by local musician Will Yeckley. The cost is $2. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Calvert
Adventures in Art classes will be held 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the North Beach Senior Center, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. Local artist Suzanne Shelden will teach you how to paint and improve your painting techniques. The cost is $15.
Dinner and a murder mystery show will be held 5 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Enjoy a chicken dinner while watching a show by a local youth group. Tickets are 410. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606 to register.
Meet with a Lawyer to prepare an Advance Directive free of charge 9 to 10:30 Monday, May 1, at North Beach Senior Center; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Calvert Pines Senior Center; and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Southern Pines Senior Center. appointment times are 2-3:30 p.m. Appointments required. Call the senior center where you would like to make your appointment. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
Creative writing classes will be held 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Southern Pines Senior center, and 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at North Beach Senior Center. Strengthen your memory as you learn techniques and pen your thoughts on paper.
Mother’s Day muffin breakfast will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Learn how to add colorful foods to your diet with Fresh Conversations nutrition program 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Southern Pines Senior Center; 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Calvert Pines Senior Center; and 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at North Beach Senior Center.
Watch a photographic presentation of Twin Beaches while enjoying muffins for Mother’s Day 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Decorate cupcakes for Mother’s Day 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as spaghetti, cheeseburgers, and pork chops. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.