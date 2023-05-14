St. Mary’s

A 1960s chair dance will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Chair Dance combines timeless upbeat music with gentle, rhythmic movements to revitalize and lift your spirit while enhancing blood flow and mind-body coordination. The cost is $15. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.