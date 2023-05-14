A 1960s chair dance will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Chair Dance combines timeless upbeat music with gentle, rhythmic movements to revitalize and lift your spirit while enhancing blood flow and mind-body coordination. The cost is $15. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Stronger Memory sessions will be held 10:30 a.m. Fridays May 26 to July 7, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The program is designed to improve your memory by stimulating your prefrontal cortex using simple activities- math, reading aloud and writing and daily activities from home taking 20 to 30 minutes are recommended. All materials provided. Registration required and commitment for whole program requested. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660, or for those who cannot make a session, you can alternatively contact 301-475-4200, ext. 1655 or Sheila.graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A Wii bowling league will be held 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays from June 1-29 at at Northern Senior Activity Center. The league will have staff-led teams and prizes will be awarded June 29. The cost is $2. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Men’s Health Day will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Guest speakers, informational displays, health screenings and lunch by Mission BBQ. This year’s presentations include:
• You Are What You Eat - Nutrition Forum 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. by Rihana Bouhussein & Kelly Condron of the St. Mary’s County Health Department & MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
• The Care and Keeping of YOU: The Importance of Self Care by Theron Hudson of the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services.
A Meal & Motorcycles Father’s Day event will be held 11 a.m., to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Meet with other motorcycle enthusiasts. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115. Lunch is $6 for ages 59 and younger and by donation for ages 60 and older and can be paid at the event. Those interested in displaying their motorcycles can email keilan.ruppert@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Calvert
Project Linus will meet 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. The group creates blankets for children in need. To learn more about this group, call Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606.
An AARP safe drivers course will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Learn ways to stay safe on the road. The cost is $20 for AARP members, $35 for nonmembers.
Veterans coffee hour will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
A local handpan musician will provide guided relaxation 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Play chess with others, or learn how to at Southern Pines Senior Center every Thursday, 12:30 p.m.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as BBQ, stuffed shells, and meatloaf. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.