Six Charles County students honored with Opportunity Scholarships

Six Charles County Public Schools seniors in the Class of 2020 are finalists in the College Board’s Opportunity Scholarship program. Students who participate in the program complete six college planning actions using the College Board website, such as creating a list of colleges to research and taking a practice SAT exam. Students opt-in to participate during their junior year of high school and create a College Board profile online.
Students are honored with awards for completing actions in one of six focal areas: build, practice, improve, strengthen, complete and apply. The following students were honored with one-time College Board scholarships:
• Helena Caaya, St. Charles High School, practice category, $1,000.
• Mya Cantillano, Westlake High School, practice category, $1,000.
• Damia Carter, St. Charles, build category, $500.
• Eric Fotang, North Point High School, improve category, $2,000.
• Angelo Jackson, Thomas Stone High School, complete category, $1,000.
• Valencia Nwanwa, North Point, apply category, $1,000.
Students honored with a build award use their College Board profile to build lists of colleges and universities they would like to research. Students must add at least six prospective colleges or universities to their profile list. The practice award recognizes students who complete the official SAT practice exam on Khan Academy. Students who improve an SAT score are recognized with the improve award.
Scholarships in the strengthen category honor students who include colleges on their research list in which their SAT/ACT score is lower than, equal to or higher than the average freshman applicant. The complete category recognizes students who complete the free application for federal student aid, known as the FAFSA. The apply category honors students who apply to the colleges and universities listed in their College Board profile.
Students who complete all six actions steps in their College Board profile are eligible to receive one of 25 awarded $40,000 scholarships. Scholarships are one-time payments provided directly by the College Board to the recipient’s college of acceptance.
The program was created to motivate students and provide tools to help simplify the college planning process. Students interested in the College Board Opportunity Scholarship program can visit opportunity.collegeboard.org/home for more information.