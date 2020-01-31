Smallwood SGA collects coats for those in need
Members of the General Smallwood Middle School eighth-grade Student Government Association held a winter coat drive over December to collect coats, hats and gloves for men, women and children. The students partnered with St. Mary Church, Newport, which will distribute them to school children, families and others in need. Students said they wrote letters, made morning announcements and advertised the coat drive in the school newsletter. The group was able to donate nearly 30 coats, both brand new and gently used, as well as new hats and gloves. In front from left are Julian McCready Jacob Moore Callasaundra Messick, Anna Martin and Gabriel Rodriguez-Batalla. In back from left are SGA Coordinator Sean Anderson, Tiwa Dapo-Adeyemo, Cekiyah Swann, Alayla Vaughan, Zachariah Kershner and Principal Brenda Tillotson.