SMECO employees make donation to area hospitals
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative recently donated $55,700 to CalvertHealth in Prince Frederick, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown to support hospitals’ care providers and operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each organization will receive $18,566.
“We selected these three organizations as this year’s recipients because their services are vital to our communities, and their budgets and personnel have been stretched thin during the pandemic,” SMECO government affairs and community relations director Natalie Cotton said.
SMECO supply chain director Richard Jarboe said the company “had planned to hold our annual charity golf outing, but determined that the health risk was too great. Our appreciation of our vendors who whole-heartedly agreed to honor their donations is immeasurable.”
“As a non-profit hospital, our budget must prioritize costly medical equipment, staffing, and other critical expenses. There is often little remaining for aesthetics or upgrades,” said Christine Wray, the president of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. “Thanks in part to SMECO’s donation — along with contributions from our own associates — we are closer to building a comfortable outdoor picnic area where our team members can take a well-deserved break outside. Through the challenges of COVID-19 and beyond, the community support we’ve received has meant so much to our team. Many thanks to SMECO. We greatly appreciate the co-op’s support.”
“Our sincere thanks to our community partner, SMECO, and everyone who contributed to this gift,” said Dean Teague, the president and CEO of CalvertHealth. “As our healthcare team focuses on COVID-19 and the treatment for our community, this gift is especially appreciated. The impact it will have is significant. During the past months, gestures of generosity in all forms have fueled our efforts. It’s about people caring for others, and we are extremely thankful for our community.”
“SMECO has been a great partner to our foundation,” said Leanne Lakes, the chair of the Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation. “This generous contribution helps further support our mission to help UM CRMC provide the best possible medical care in our region.”
In eight years, SMECO employee fundraisers have contributed $383,800 to local organizations. To make a contribution to SMECO’s Charitable Foundation, go to https://smeco.coop/foundation.