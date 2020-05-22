You are the owner of this article.
Sons of American Legion present scholarship

On May 7, members of the Sons of The American Legion Harry White Wilmer Squadron 82 presented Owen Butler with the SAL Squadron 82 Veterans Memorial Scholarship. Presenting the scholarship to Butler, center, are Squadron Chaplain Roy Yanosh, left, and Squadron Adjutant Gary Shupe right. The $2,500 scholarship is awarded each year to a graduating senior from La Plata High School. Butler is planning to attend the University of Indianapolis in the fall where he plans to work toward a masters degree in physical therapy..

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

