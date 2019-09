The Southern Maryland Chamber Players, featuring, from left, Lucy Snell on the flute, Eileen Peerless on the piano and Takako Mato on the clarinet, will perform “Rhythm of Music!” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, at 305. E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. This is a free event followed by a love offering and reception. For more information, contact Good Shepherd at 301-843-6797 or email budlekel@comcast.net.