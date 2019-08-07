Southern Maryland Heritage Area celebrates grant awards

The executive director and board of directors of the Southern Maryland Heritage Area (Destination Southern Maryland) held an awards ceremony June 26 at the Historic Port Tobacco Courthouse to celebrate the Southern Maryland grant awards for FY 2019. These grant awards were the largest to the region from the Maryland Heritage Area Program to date, with $300,000 in capital and non-capital grants awarded and $40,000 in seed grants awarded. Grant recipient representatives attending the event are, in front from left, Frances Dunham, Charlene Haynie, Joann Foltz, Merideth Taylor, Alma Jordon, Southern Maryland Heritage Area executive director Lucille Walker, Pamela Paterson, Linda Dyson, Rachelle Green, Nancy Gill, Tina Wilson and Charlotte Weirich, and in back from left, Jan Gummere, David Lassman, Carol Eberly, Bob Sondheimer, Amy Davis, Lauren Sampson, Regina Faden, Karen Stone, Greg Bowen, Andrew Ponti and Cynthia Sondheimer.