The National Society of High School Scholars announced in June that St. Charles High School rising junior Tyler Z. Smith of Waldorf has been selected to become a member of the organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment, according to a news release. The announcement was made by National Society of High School Scholars founder and chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes.
“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Tyler has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” Nobel said in the release. “Tyler is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our best hope for the future.”
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” National Society of High School Scholars president James W. Lewis said in the release. “We aim to help students like Tyler build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
National Society of High School Scholars members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. At each step of the way — from high school to college to career — National Society of High School Scholars connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.