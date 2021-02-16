Bethany Thornton, a librarian at Billingsley Elementary School in White Plains, was recently selected as the winner of the Velma Clark Excellence in Teaching About Agriculture Award by the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation, Inc.
The award is given to a Maryland educator who has demonstrated dedication in providing meaningful learning opportunities for their students to understand the importance of agriculture in our daily lives.
“Helping kids understand where their food comes from is really what drives my passion for agricultural education,” Thornton said in a news release. “Charles County has such a rich agricultural history, and I really try to focus on using our local history and agricultural commodities as a framework for what I teach. Building on students’ prior knowledge of agriculture through hands-on activities and experiences allows them to identify why agriculture is important to them on a personal level. As a librarian, I’m able to see my students’ knowledge and appreciation of agriculture grow as they move from one year to the next. It’s really amazing.”
Since attending her first Ag in the Classroom Conference in 2015, Thornton has been a passionate advocate for teaching about agriculture in and out of the classroom.
Throughout her years as an educator, she has consistently used MAEF and National Ag in the Classroom learning resources to teach children and adults about how agriculture plays a role in their daily lives using “easily adaptable and engaging” agriculture-based lessons.
Thornton attributes the interdisciplinarity and adaptability of agriculture to her success of using agriculture as a vehicle to teach students about the world around them. She asaid one of her favorite activities is to read Marjorie Priceman’s “How to Make Apple Pie and See the World.”
“It’s a great way to introduce students to new cultures and commodities from around the globe,” Thornton said. “Agriculture is just so diverse. You can teach anything with it.”
Thornton receives a $500 classroom stipend and a trip to the National Ag in the Classroom Conference, which will be held in June in Des Moines, Iowa.
MAEF signature programs include “Infusing Ag in the Classroom” professional development courses for teachers; mobile science labs; mobile agricultural showcases and Maryland FFA. Funded by the Maryland “ag tag” license plate revenues, gifts, grants and program fees, MAEF promotes the importance of agriculture in everyone’s daily lives.
For more information, go to www.maefonline.com.