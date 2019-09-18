Clockwise from above, Ashton Gordon, a 17-year-old La Plata High School student, was crowned the 84th Queen Nicotina Thursday night at the Charles County Fair in La Plata. The now-former reigning Queen Nicotina, Madison Lucas, sits among the princesses and the rest of her court Thursday night at the Charles County Fairgrounds as they gathered for the crowning of the 84th queen. La PLata students Madison Osakowicz, left, and first runner up Sydney Garner are escorted out following the end of the Queen Nicotina corronation. Ashton Gordon, the newly crowned 84th Queen Nicotina, makes her entrance to the coronation ceremony Thursday night at the Charles County Fairgrounds. Despite the clouds overhead, the opening night of the Charles County Fair on Thursday enjoyed a healthy turnout, and the rain, save for some sprinkling, held off through the crowning of Queen Nicotina.