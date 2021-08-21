The McConchie Project is calling upon all former students of the historic one-room school. The McConchie Project has an alumni subcommittee. Its mission is to locate, interview and videotape all students who attended McConchie. The videotaped interviews will be used for educational programs presented at the school and at other locations in the community. The interviews also will be preserved for future generations to enjoy.
The Historic McConchie One-Room School is located just inside the front gate of the Charles County Fairgrounds. Fair board members moved the building to the fairgrounds in 1992 after the school was scheduled for demolition. The school was originally located at the intersection of Blossom Point and Old Port Tobacco roads about eight miles west of La Plata.
Completed in 1912, the school served African-American students during the era of segregation and Jim Crow laws. The board of education closed McConchie in 1952 during the statewide consolidation of all schools. The building was sold to a private citizen who used it as a rental property until the mid-1980s. After fair board members moved the school to preserve it, it was opened once a year during the Charles County Fair in September.
In 2015, local community volunteers from the education, government, military and business arenas formed “The Historic McConchie One-Room School Committee.” The committee’s mission is to rehabilitate the school and to provide programs that educate the community about McConchie’s history and legacy. The alumni subcommittee’s interviews with former McCONCHIE students will contribute greatly to these programs. The former students’ testimonies about their experiences will be an integral part of the McConchie School’s history and legacy.