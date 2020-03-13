Port Tobacco Players Theater will present the family friendly musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” beginning this Friday and continuing on Friday through Sunday until April 5.
Charles Schulz’s beloved comic comes to life in this classic musical, produced by Kathy Mead and directed by Kaitelyn Dieguez. The music director is Zack Ball and the choreographer is Ben Simpson.
The whole gang is here: bossy Lucy is hopelessly in love with piano prodigy Schroeder, who doesn’t give her the time of day; perfectionist Sally is still mocking blanket-toting Linus; Snoopy is in the doghouse; and “blockhead” himself, Charlie Brown, is in rare form. Brief vignettes span the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day, from wild optimism to utter despair, according to a news release from the theater.
There will be a special 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, March 28, that will be a “sensory friendly” performance in partnership with Charles County Parks and Recreation. This will include brighter house lights a reduction in strobe lighting and surprising noises, designated quiet areas in the theater and the opportunity for patrons to talk or move around during the performance. A guide to the performance will be provided as well.
Performances are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays. The Port Tobacco Players Theater is at 508 Charles St. in La Plata. Tickets are $18 each for general admission, and $15 for seniors, students and members of the military.
For more information or for tickets, call the box office at 301-932-6819 or visit ptplayers.com.
JAMIE ANFENSON-COMEAU