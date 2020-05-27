Two Charles County students named Carson Scholars

Two Charles County Public Schools students achieved Carson Scholar status earlier this month. They are Jayden Hill, a fourth-grade student at Billingsley Elementary School, and Kiley Grollman, a fifth grader at Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School. The Carson Scholars program recognizes students for high academic achievement, humanitarian qualities and community service.
As Carson Scholars, both Grollman and Hill receive a $1,000 college scholarship. Carson Scholars are eligible for annual renewal of the scholarship as long as they maintain high academic standards and a commitment to their communities.
Students are nominated by members of their respective school communities for recognition as a Carson Scholar. The application process is competitive and about 500 new Carson Scholars are chosen nationwide annually.
Ten other CCPS students received a scholarship renewal in 2020. They include:
• Eileen Browning, sophomore, Maurice J. McDonough High School;
• Owen Butler, senior, La Plata High School;
• Noah Cusack, eighth grade, Piccowaxen Middle School;
• Brady Freundel, eighth grade, General Smallwood Middle School;
• Alyssa Gerhart, junior, North Point High School;
• Jolie Lombardi, eighth grade, Piccowaxen;
• Madelyn Mudd, senior, La Plata;
• Aaron Sellow, freshman, North Point;
• Nya Whitney, sixth grade, Milton M. Somers Middle School; and
• Benjamin Williamson, freshman, North Point.
Each year, the Carson Scholars Fund awards $1,000 college scholarships to a select group of high achieving students in grades four through 12. These students demonstrate outstanding academic achievement and humanitarian qualities. Carson Scholars must also have a minimum GPA of 3.75.
The Carson Scholars Fund was founded in 1994 by world-renowned pediatric neurosurgeon Benjamin S. Carson and his wife to motivate and reward academic excellence in young people. The Carson Scholars Fund has awarded more than 7,000 scholarships.
Visit the Carson Scholars website at www.carsonscholars.org for more information.