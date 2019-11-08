UM Charles Regional provides info,, screenings to community

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center hosted a booth at the 13th annual Community Resource Day held at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center. Sponsored by the Charles County Homeless and Emergency Shelter Committee and United Way of Charles County, this event helped 682 homeless families and housing insecure residents get access to important resources and services in the community. UM Charles Regional team members provided free blood pressure screenings for over 60 attendees and diabetes risk screening and education for over 25 people as part of continuing population health initiatives.