On July 10, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.)announced the appointments of high school students from Southern Maryland to the U.S. Service Academies Class of 2023.
“The choice to serve our country carries with it great responsibility, sacrifice, and honor. Each of these students has demonstrated an outstanding work ethic and integrity and will make a valuable contribution to our service academies,” said Senator Van Hollen. “I applaud their decision to choose this path, and I was proud to support their efforts. I look forward to seeing the great things these young men and women will do in the years ahead.”
Those from Charles County included:
• Niyah Martinez of Waldorf, U.S. Air Force Academy
• Jasmine Forbes of Waldorf, U.S. Naval Academy
• Chelen Garnes of Waldorf, U.S. Naval Academy
• Andrea Marrero-Massa of Waldorf, U.S. Naval Academy
• Christopher Holmes Jr. of La Plata, U.S. Military Academy
• Mason Nunn of Waldorf, U.S. Military Academy
Service academy nominations are part of the process for acceptance to one of the four military service academies. All nominated candidates must be accepted for appointment by the academies.