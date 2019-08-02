On Monday, June 24, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) announced the Southern Maryland recipients of his 2019 Public Service Award. The Van Hollen Public Service Award is designed to commend a high school senior who has demonstrated a high level of commitment to community or public service. Students who embody this commitment are dedicated to making a positive change that will benefit their community, state, or nation. Van Hollen announced over 125 recipients throughout Maryland.
“It’s important that we recognize students not only for their academic and athletic successes, but also for their work in the community. Each of these students has demonstrated their commitment to serving our communities, and I am proud to honor their hard work and dedication. I look forward to seeing the great things the future has in store for these young leaders, as they continue their efforts to make an impact,” Van Hollen said.
Local recipients of the Van Hollen Public Service Award are below.
• Hailey Lagimoniere, Huntingtown High School, Huntingtown.
• Rachel Evans, Patuxent High school, Lusby.
• Bailey Krick, Northern High School, Owings.
• Isaiah Willett, Calvert High School, Prince Frederick.
• Donovan Inscoe, Thomas Stone High School, Waldorf.
• Samuel Guzzone, Henry E. Lackey High School, Indian Head.
• Amyah Hill, Chopticon High School, Morganza.
• Alyssa Dorsey, Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, Leonardtown.
• Laik A. Meadows, Leonardtown High School, Leonardtown.
The Van Hollen Public Service Award is awarded to students who display a deep sense of dedication to public service, take meaningful personal initiative, and bring an innovative and fresh approach to improving the lives of others. The Senator’s office invited local schools to nominate students who embody these guidelines and nominated students receive a Congressional Citation.
The Van Hollen Public Service Awards program was launched in 2004 when Senator Van Hollen served in the House of Representatives and has since been expanded to encompass the entire state.