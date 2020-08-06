Jeff Phelps cannot bring the rides, entertainment and overall feel of the Calvert County Fair to residents, but he is able to bring many of the annual event’s favorite foods.
The Calvert County Fair, like neighboring St. Mary’s and Charles counties, was canceled last month, but Phelps is bringing his concession business and all its wonderful creations to the fairgrounds. Phelps will set up a couple booths selling fair favorites and some unusual creations from noon to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 8, and Sunday, Aug. 9.
“It’s giving people an opportunity to come and do something fun in a safe and enjoyable manner,” said Phelps, who will be joined by Calvert Kettle Corn and hopefully an ice cream vendor as well. “We’re finally giving people an outlet and something to do with their family that will hopefully brighten their day.”
Phelps said health and safety will be foremost. The drive-thru event will be all touchless with a centralized ordering system and employees will be screened daily.
“We’ve put so much thought and work into dealing with the health dept. and local government to make sure this event is safe,” he said.
Phelps will be offering the usual staples as French fries, corn dogs, funnel cakes and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
There will also be some off-the-wall creations such as a Little Crispy that has a pair of glazed Krispy Kreme donuts as the bun for a ⅓-pound cheeseburger. A larger size comes with a fried egg and bacon.
“We were at an event and someone was doing a regular hamburger with specialty toppings,” Phelps said. “I saw there was a Krispy Kreme across the street and kind of a light went off. I thought, ‘We need to do a specialty burger, but instead of changing the toppings we’re going to change the bun,’ and right then and there we started selling them.”
When asked if he knew the caloric content, the Owings resident said he didn’t.
“We’ve been told it exceeds 1,200 calories,” he said, “but you’re at the fair so you might as well hold that in one hand and a corn dog in the other.”
Inspiration can strike at any time and the idea for the Cheesy Bacon Bombs — blocks of mozzarella wrapped in bacon and deep-fried — came a few years back as Phelps was flying home from Arkansas.
“I was just trying to think of something else we could do with the cheese and bacon,” he said. “I was just trying to make something like a burger with mozzarella cheese wrapped in bacon and that idea failed miserably.”
Phelps said it’s vital to success to keep dreaming up unusual creations.
“We’ll create something people have never had before and that’s where we draw most of our business,” he said. “We’re just trying to stay ahead of the curve. It’s a balancing act, really, to create food that people will want to buy and also develop items.”
Phelps said one of his best sellers are his hand-cut French fries.
“There’s just something about the simplicity of potatoes dropped in hot oil,” he said. “We don’t compare ourselves [to other vendors], but I will say we don’t judge whether you like ketchup or malt vinegar on your fries. We welcome everybody. We don’t discriminate.”
When asked his favorite item, Phelps turned to the Maryland crab fries, which is an order of fries covered by Maryland crabmeat, cheese, and a good shake of Old Bay.
“It’s cheesy, it’s melty, it’s crabby, it’s everything you could ever want,” said Phelps, who also offers Buffalo and bacon ranch versions. “It’s as easy as taking something as perfect as a French fry and adding the next level.”
He said everything he sells is homemade, save for the chicken tenders.
“Everything is created on site,” he insisted. “You’ll not find anything else except for ice in our freezers.”
Phelps experienced his first taste of vendor success when he hawked funnel cakes and lemonade at a marching band competition at Northern High School his senior year.
“I made a ton of money for a high school student,” he said. “I thought I was rich.”
And going into the food concession business after he graduated in 2012 was a no-brainer.
“I just remember walking through the fair as a kid and seeing the funnel cake guy and remembering that feeling,” he recalled. “I love the events side and the whole production of the business. Just the whole package intrigued me and drew me in. I always had a passion for food.”
Where he got that passion eludes him to this day.
“I have no clue because my mom can’t cook without burning a pan,” he said. “You have to replace it every time.”
But Phelps, who has three trailers and employs a staff of about 25 during the summer — many of them local teachers — has been struck hard by the coronavirus, which he says has been “detrimental to our business.”
Phelps said working the Delaware State Fair last weekend — after a 7-year wait — was his first event since March. Usually, he’ll work upward of 100 events from June through October.
“We’ve lost tens and tens of thousands of dollars,” he said. “So [this weekend] I’m creating an event for myself, my staff, my business to do whatever we can to get that fair feel and bring a little bit of normalcy to the community.”
For more information, go to www.phelpsconcessions.com.
MICHAEL REID