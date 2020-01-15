On Dec. 7, the S.T. Kendall Lodge #153 of Waldorf was awarded Lodge of the Year by the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Maryland and its Jurisdictions, Inc. In addition, the lodge’s master, Jerome T. Johnson III, was awarded Worshipful Master of the Year, and the Right Worshipful David M. Pollard II was awarded District Deputy of the Year.
The awards were received at the annual grand lodge session, held Dec. 7 at the Maryland Live Casino and Resorts in Hanover, presented by the Most Worshipful Grand Master of the Prince Hall Maryland Jurisdiction Emanuel J. Stanley.
“Receiving lodge of the year and Worshipful Master of the year for the entire Maryland Prince Hall Masonic Jurisdiction is extraordinary enough but to have this honor bestowed upon the lodge and its members is truly remarkable,” Steve Queen, senior warden for the lodge, said in an email.
The S.T. Kendall Lodge, founded in December 2018, has been very busy in the community, Queen said., becoming certified in the CHIP child identification program, providing food to the homeless in Baltimore and Waldorf, taking part in a charity 5K run to raise money for diabetes, providing security for the Preakness and Laurel horse racing tracks, presenting scholarship awards for seniors at Thomas Stone, Westlake, North Point and St. Charles high schools, adopting the road clean up program for Route 228, delivering art supplies to Baltimore City schools, participating in Westlake High School’s Portfolio Day, supporting Special Olympics programs and other community service events, Queen said.
The lodge is currently working to establish a mentoring program for Waldorf area youth and a Boys and GirlsClub in Charles County.