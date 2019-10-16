Waldorf sailor helps build swing set in Guam

Yeoman 2nd Class Christian Price,, left, from Waldorf, assigned to commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen, shovels dirt into a wheelbarrow during a community relations project at the Infant of Prague Catholic Nursery and Kindergarten in Mangilao, Guam.. During the COMREL, nine sailors assigned to CSS-15 built a swing set for the school’s playground. CSS-15 staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to four Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine commands at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam.