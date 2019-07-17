Waldorf vet elected Maryland VFW junior vice commander

The Department of Maryland Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States has elected and sworn in James F. Wade Sr. of Waldorf as the new department junior vice commander for the upcoming 2019-2020 term.
As the Department of Maryland junior vice commander, Wade will be responsible for 72 VFW posts and 11 districts comprising 20,679 VFW members within the state of Maryland.
The VFW’s Mission is to “honor the dead, by helping the living” through veterans’ service, community service, national security, and a strong national defense.
Three qualifiers for membership in the VFW are:
• Citizenship — must be a U.S. citizen or U.S. national.
• Honorable Service — either received a discharge of honorable or general (under honorable conditions) or be currently serving.
• Service in a war, campaign or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters, receipt of hostile fire pay or imminent danger pay or service in Korea for 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days.
For additional information, contact your nearest VFW post.