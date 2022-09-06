ADMISSION
Ages 11 and over — $10.00; Ages 10 and under — FREE - at all times. Ticket must be obtained from Ticket Booth for collection by Ticket Taker.
4-Day Serason Passes — $25.00 — BEST BUY IF COMING MULTIPLE DAYS/TIMES
Friday (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM) — All School Children Admitted FREE.
Children 10 years of age or younger are free at all times.
All Fair-Goers ages 11 and above must possess a Fair Pass or purchase a $10.00 ticket upon entry to the Charles County Fair including vendors, vendor workers, game/food booth workers, superintendents and department volunteers.
PURCHASE TICKET ONLINE – Proceed to Entry Gate – NO NEED TO STAND IN LINE.
RIDE THE FREE SHUTTLE BUS – Reduce traffic congestion, no need to search for parking space or walk long distance to get gate or walk back to your car. Scan QR Code on bus and skip the ticket booth – Proceed directly to Entry Gate – PARKING – Lower parking lot at Charles County Courthouse – FRIDAY/SATURDAY – Noon – 7:00 p.m. – Last bus to Charles County Courthouse leaves Fairgrounds – 11:00 p.m. SUNDAY – Noon – 5:00 p.m. – Last bus to Charles County Courthouse leaves Fairgrounds – 8:00 p.m. Scan QR Code from website or from parking lot for prepaid tickets and skip ticket line – Proceed directly to Entry Gate.
NEED TO LEAVE FAIRGROUNDS — Get hand stamped to return same day WITHOUT PAYING AGAIN – NO RE-ENTRY AFTER 7:00 P.M.
CASH AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED AT TICKET BOOTH
NO DOMESTIC PETS ALLOWED ON FAIRGROUNDS – SERVICE ANIMALS WILL REQUIRE PROPER IDENTIFICATION.
HOURS OF OPERATION
Thursday Friday/Saturday Sunday
Gates Open 4:00 PM 8:00 AM 9:00 AM
Gates Close 8:30 PM 8:30 PM 5:30 PM
No Re-Entry 7:00 PM 7:00 PM
Exhibit Buildings (open) 5:00 PM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM
(close) 10:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 PM
Commercial Buildings (open) 5:00 PM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM
(close) 9:00 PM 9:00 PM 7:00 PM
Carnival/Midway (open) 5:00 PM 10:00 AM 11:00 AM
(close) 10:00 PM 10:00 PM 7:00 PM
