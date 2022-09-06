THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
4:00 p.m. Grounds Open To Public
5:00 p.m. Buildings Open to Public
4-H Livestock Skillathon Contest
4-H Sheep Show
7:00 p.m. Coronation, Queen Nicotina 86th
9:00 p.m. Band
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
8:30 a.m. 4-H Livestock Show (Swine, Beef, Goats)
9:00 a.m. Buildings Open
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. School Children’s Day — Free Games
Free Admission 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
10:00 a.m. Pet Show
10:00 a.m. 4-H Poultry Judging/Knowledge Contest
2:00 p.m. 4-H Horticulture Judging Contest
4-H Dog Knowledge Contest
2:00 p.m. 4-H Horsemanship Knowledge Contest
3:00 p.m. 4-H Rabbit Judging Contest
4:30 p.m. 4-H Rabbit Showmanship Contest
7:00 p.m. Horse Pull — Light Draft; Horse Pull — Heavy Draft
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
8:00 a.m. Adult Swine Show
9:00 a.m. Baby Show
9:00 a.m. 4-H Dog Show
11:00 a.m. Adult Beef Show
1:00 p.m. 4-H Pretty Animal Contest
3:00 p.m. Children’s Pie Eating Contest
6:00 p.m. Livestock Herdsman Awards Program
6:30 p.m. 4-H Livestock Auction
7:00 p.m. Lawnmower races
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
8:00 a.m. 4-H Horse Show (in Horse Show Ring)
9:00 a.m. Adult Sheep Show
10:00 a.m. Buildings Open
12:00 p.m. Adult Goat Show
1:00 p.m. Presentation of Queen and Court
1:00 p.m. Horse Pull – Mini Horse Teams: 34 inches & under, 38 inches & under
4:00 p.m. Presentation of 4-H Trophies
4:00 p.m. Charles County Fair Auction Glass Art & Wood Carvings
6:00 p.m. Exhibits & Livestock Released
7:00 p.m. Commercial Exhibit Buildings Close
TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Grounds Open Thursday-Saturday until 10 p.m.; Sunday, Grounds Close At 7 p.m.
Register entries online at www.charlescountyfair.com
Premiums are subject to change due to state funding.
