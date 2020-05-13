Church News

During the current state of emergency due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus 2019, or COVID-19, most churches are closed. However, a few are still operating food banks for people in need. In addition, some churches have moved to holding online programs.
Nanjemoy church holds online services, programs
Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, at 8705 Gilroy Road in Nanjemoy, holds Wednesday night prayer service/Bible study at 7 p.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday morning worship services at 11 a.m. via the online meeting platform Zoom. Individuals with computers, laptops tablets or smartphones can visit zoom.us/j/3086654610 to access the meeting. Those wishing to dial in may call 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592 and use meeting ID number 3086654610#.
Elsie’s Food Pantry is open on 1st, 3rd Saturdays
Elsie’s Food Pantry at Peace Lutheran Church, at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf is open from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 16. The food pantry is open from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
‘Old Durham’ food bank open first, third Saturday
The food pantry at Christ Church, Durham Parish, also known as “Old Durham,” Joe’s Place, continues to serve the community from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at 8700 Ironsides Road in Nanjemoy, Individuals coming to the food bank are asked to wear a mask. to not get out of their car and to follow the instructions from the volunteers. Packages of food will be given to them as the buildings are closed.
Church provides free meals three days a week
New Hope A.M.E. Church, at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf, is partnering with World Kitchen to provide 300 free meals to the Charles County community at 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Meals will be distributed promptly at 1:30 p.m. until all meals are gone. Individuals must remain in their cars during pick up of meals. For more information, call the church office at 301-870-6460 or email newhopeame@gmail.com or register online at www.newhopeame.org.
Christ Church La PLata sets up COVID-19 resource bank
Christ Episcopal Church in La Plata, at 112 Charles St. in La Plata, and its sister parish, Christ Church Wayside in Newburg, are creating a resource bank to link people with skills and assets to those in need. Skills on offer range from filling out forms and navigating insurance claims, to running errands, getting groceries, online tutoring and yard work. The links to offer (“I Have a Skill”) or request (“I Have a Need”) help can be found at www.christchurchlaplata.org or on either church’s Facebook page
For more information, visit www.christchurchlaplata.org, Christ Church, LaPlata on Facebook, or email the pastor, the Rev. Kate Heichler, at kateheichler@christchurchlaplata.org.
Christ Episcopal Church food pantry open
The Food Pantry at Christ Episcopal Church, at 112 Charles St. in La Plata, continues to provide food to all in need from 9 to 11 a.m. every Friday. To meet the requirements of social distancing, Food Pantry staff prepare bags of food in advance, containing canned goods, rice or pasta, cereal, bread, pastry, fresh produce when available and other item, and bring them to people waiting in their cars. Those who come on foot must wait at six-foot intervals to receive food.
For more information on the Food Pantry, check www.christchurchlaplata.org.
Pisgah church food bank open
Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church will provide food to needy Charles County residents only, from 4 to 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month, at 5830 Bumpy Oak road in Bryans Road. Individuals are to remain in their vehicles and bags of food will be brought to them; no one may enter the building. For more information, call Gloria Dorsey at 301-283-3230.
Good Shepherd pantry opens monthly on third Saturday
Good Shepherd Food Pantry will be open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at St. Mary Catholic Church Newport at 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, call 301-934-8825 or email stmarycatholicchurcnewportmd@gmail.com.
Holy Sanctuary Church food pantry is open monthly
The Holy Sanctuary Church food pantry is open the third Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. at 12200 Billingsley Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-374-6789.