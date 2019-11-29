Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to Community, 204 Washington Ave., Suite 104, La Plata, MD 20646. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau invites youth ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed to meet with a youth mentor from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to develop goals for work, school and life. Call 301-645-1837 or visit www.ready4life.org.
The Historic Port Tobacco Village is open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and Monday by appointment, beginning at Stagg Hall, 8450 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Last tour begins at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 301-392-3418.
The Charles County Department of Health will host an eight-week smoking cessation class at the start of 2020, to provide assistance and support in the process of quitting tobacco products, including vaping. For more information or to preregister, call 301-609-6932.
Friday, Nov. 29
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Riders Post 82 will hold an “all-you-can-eat” spaghetti dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. Open to the public. Carry out orders available. Tickets are $10 each; children ages 5 and under eat free. Proceeds go to support American Legion charity programs.
VFW Post 8674 will hold a barbecue rib dinner from 5:30 to 7:30p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $15. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold “Winter Owl Prowl at Myrtle Point” from 8 to 9 p.m. at 24050 Patuxent Point in California, Md. The group will meet at the front gate and attempt to attract owls by having them respond to recorded calls. Dress for the weather; rain or high winds will result in cancellation. RSVP to Bob Boxwell at bobboxwell@hotmail.com or 410-610-5124.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Future Next will hold a resume development workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
Sunday, Dec. 1
American Legion Post 238 continues hosting its 15th year of bluegrass concerts with The Larry Stephenson Band at 2 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. Doors open at noon. Tickets are $20 per person; children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Nonperishable food donations to the Helping Hands Food Pantry will be accepted. For more information, call 301-737-3004 or visit www.americanlegionbluegrass.com.
Monday, Dec. 2
The University of Maryland Extension will present a wreath making workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. at 9501 Crain Highway in Bel Alton. Learn the basics of wreath making with Master Gardeners, who will provide local greens and walk participants through the steps of making beautiful wreaths. The event is open to the public. There is a $20 fee to cover materials for one wreath. To register, visit mgwreathworkshop.eventbrite.com.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
VFW Post 8810 Auxiliary will hold a member meeting at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Kiwanis Club of Charles County meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at The Greene Turtle, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Meetings include dinner on your own. Go to www.kiwanisofcc.com or email kiwanisofcc@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 293 ill hold a member meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
The Waldorf West Branch Library will host “A Taste of Chocolate” presented by food historian Joyce White at 6 p.m. at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1395.
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold its monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at 1525 Flag Ponds Parkway in Lusby. Light refreshments and mingling start at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Maryland Ornithological Society’s 2020 Breeding Bird Atlas Project coordinator, who will speak about the atlas project. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Tiffany Farrell at somdaudubon@yahoo.com or 201-609-1345.
Charles County Extension Office and Conserve: A Center for Excellence at the Nexus of Sustainable Water Reuse, Food and Health will hold a half-day workshop for farmers and local officials on using recycled water as an alternative water source for agriculture from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the extension office, at 9501 Crain Highway in Bel Alton. The workshop is free and lunch will be provided. Registration is required. To register, visit go.umd.edu/w2C.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Dec. 5
American Legion Post 293 will host a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Indian Head Chapter 126 meets at 11:30 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. They are temporarily meeting at the Greene Turtle in La Plata due to renovations. This month’s meeting will feature holiday entertainment. Reservations requested in advance. For reservations or more information, call Connie Sanders at 301-934-6881.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The Indian Head Senior Center will hold a Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 Cornwallis Square in Indian Head. Seniors will sell handmade items. For more information, call 301-743-2125.
Friday, Dec. 6
American Legion Post 293 will hold a Cornish game hen dinner, with potatoes, vegetable and salad, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. The cost is $10.
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Future Next will hold a career pathways workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
William B. Wade Elementary School will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2300 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. Interested vendors should call Maritza Davis at 301-753-1769 or email madavis@ccboe.com.
The St. Charles Towne Center will hold “Breakfast with Santa” and “19 Days ‘Til Christmas” events in the lower level Macy’s Court at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. “Breakfast with Santa” will run from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. and feature a pancake breakfast and family-friendly activities. The “19 Days ‘Til Christmas” party will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature cake pop decorating, crafts, pinatas, a DJ, facepainting and a jingle bell parade. To RSVP, visitbit.ly/SCTCBreakfastWithSanta.
The United Way of Charles County will host a service pop-up at the Bryans Road Shopping Center Community Outreach Center, at 3087 Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dental units will be on site providing free dental service by appointment only. Call Elizabeth Farar at 301-609-4844 to make an appointment. Also provided will be food, hygiene items, pet supplies, grief support and more.
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will host “Breakfast with Santa ‘Claws’” from 8 to 11 a.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium, at 11765 Linus Drive in Waldorf. The cost is $7, and includes breakfast, pictures with Santa “Claws,” craft and cookie decorating stations, an ugly sweater contest and more. To purchase tickets, visit mb1.glitnirticketing.com/mbticket/store/index.php.
The Friends of Mt. Aventine will hold a Holiday Trail of Historic Charles County Homes, with tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3452 Ferry Place in Indian Head. There will also be holiday music performances and gifts for sale in the Visitors Center. For more information, call 301-751-4350.
The Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire House will host Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon at 4260 Port Tobacco Road. Breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries,, apple sauce, coffee and juice. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 to adult, $5 for ages 5 to 12 and free for children age 4 and under. Pictures with Sana will be available for purchase.
The Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a lunch with Santa Claus from noon to 2 p.m. at 15245 Prince Frederick Road in Hughesville. Tickets are $10 per child and includes lunch, crafts, door prizes and a visit with Santa. For more information, visit www.hvfdems.org.
The Historic McConchie One-Room School will hold a bake sale during the 2019 Annual Charles County Holiday Trail from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles County Fairgrounds at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata, near the front entrance. Funds from the bake sale will go toward the upkeep of the school. To volunteer during the Christmas Holiday Trail, call 301-848-3476 or email historicmcconchieschool@gmail.com.
Sunday, Dec. 8
VFW Auxiliary Post 8810 will hold a breakfast from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. All-you-can-eat scrambled eggs, gravy, biscuits, bacon, sausage, scrapple, home fries and fruit. The cost is $10.
VFW Post 8810 will hold a tailgate with loaded nachos for $6 and/or bratwurst and fries for $5 at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
The St. Charles Towne Center in partnership with Autism Speaks will hold a special “Caring Santa” visit with Santa Claus for children on the autism spectrum and sensory needs from 8 to 9 a.m. in the lower level Macy’s Court at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf.
The St. Charles Towne Center will hold a “Storytime and Singing with Santa” event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the lower level Macy’s Court at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. Santa Claus will sing holiday songs and play the ukulele and there will be crafts, balloon twisting, stories, milk and cookies. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/SCTCStoryandSingingWithSanta.
The Friends of Mt. Aventine will hold a Holiday Trail of Historic Charles County Homes, with tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3452 Ferry Place in Indian Head. There will also be holiday music performances and gifts for sale in the Visitors Center. For more information, call 301-751-4350.
The Historic McConchie One-Room School will hold a bake sale during the 2019 Annual Charles County Holiday Trail from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles County Fairgrounds at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata, near the front entrance. Funds from the bake sale will go toward the upkeep of the school. To volunteer during the Christmas Holiday Trail, call 301-848-3476 or email historicmcconchieschool@gmail.com.
Monday, Dec. 9
American Legion Post 293 will hold an executive committee meeting at 7 p.m.at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
The Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is sponsoring a fundraiser from 5 p.m. until closing at Ledo’s Pizza, at 9375 Chesapeake St. in La Plata. For more information, call Janet at 240-682-4840.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Burger King, at 30004 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Dec. 12
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southern Maryland will hold an information session for anyone interested in volunteering from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. For more information, email casa@center-for-children.org or call NaQuita Coates at 410-535-3047.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call Jerry at 301-753-6335 or Debbie at 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, located at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will perform its concert, “Winter Melodies Old and New” at 7:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, at 401 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. This concert is free, but donations to the Peace Lutheran food bank will be accepted. There will also be a cookie sale with proceeds benefiting the food bank.
Friday, Dec. 13
VFW Post 8810 will hold a steak dinner, with potato and vegetable selection, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington road in Waldorf. The cost is $15.
The Kris Kringle Christmas Market will be open at the Charles County Fairgrounds from 4 to 8 p.m. at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. This family friendly event features the work of local artists and crafters, live Christmas music, Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus and more. Tickets are $3 each, free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.charlescountyfair.com.
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. for women veterans the second Friday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Saturday, Dec. 14
The Kris Kringle Christmas Market will be open at the Charles County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. This family friendly event features the work of local artists and crafters, live Christmas music, Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus and more. Tickets are $3 each, free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.charlescountyfair.com.
All Saints Episcopal Church will host the 13th annual All Saints Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parish hall at 100 Lower Marlboro road in Sunderland. There will be crafts, homemade gourmet cocoa and Glühwein, music and home baked goods. Bring a red or green mug from previous years to buy beverage refills. The event is rain or shine. Free admission and parking. Proceeds go to benefit the parish and community projects.
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will perform its concert, “Winter Melodies Old and New” at 6:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, at 401 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The performance includes a full dinner and dessert. Tickets are $40; $35 for seniors, students and members of the military. For tickets, visit chesapeakechoral.com or call 301-642-0594.
The St. Charles Towne Center will hold a gingerbread house decorating contest, while supplies last, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. Top three designs will receive gift cards. For more information, visit simon.com/stcharlestownecenter.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7461 will hold a meeting at 11:30 a.m. at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. For information on the meeting or VFW eligibility, call 301-848-3476.
Sunday, Dec. 15
The St. Charles Towne Center will hold a pet-friendly visit with Santa Claus from 8 to 10 a.m. in the lower level Macy’s Court, at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf.
The Kris Kringle Christmas Market will be open at the Charles County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. This family friendly event features the work of local artists and crafters, live Christmas music, Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus and more. Tickets are $3 each, free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.charlescountyfair.com.
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will perform its concert, “Winter Melodies Old and New” at 6:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, at 401 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The performance includes a dessert reception. Tickets are $15; $12 for seniors, students and members of the military. For tickets, visit chesapeakechoral.com or call 301-642-0594.
Monday, Dec. 16
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
VFW Post 8810 will hold a members meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Charles County Public Schools and the College of Southern Maryland will host a scholarship fair from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Business and Industry building of the CSM La Plata campus, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. There will also be parent workshops on college savings plans athletic scholarships and applying for financial aid.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Dec. 19
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Dec. 20
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Saturday, Dec. 21
The Life Journeys Writers Guild will meet at 2 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. Enjoy networking, reading, critiquing works, sharing industry information and more. The session is free and open to all. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The St. Charles Towne Center will host a holiday canvas painting in center court from 1 to 4 p.m. at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. Artists of all levels can create their own keepsake. The cost is $5 to paint on glass, $10 to paint on canvas. While supplies last.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Metropolitan United Methodist Church will hold “The Sounds of Christmas” at 10 a.m. at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. “The Sounds of Christmas features the church’s Christmas Mass choir, puppet ministry, youth dance ministry and youth violinist. For more information, call 301-375-9088 or visit www.metroumcindianhead.com or visit the church on Facebook.
Monday, Dec. 23
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 26
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Dec. 27
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Monday, Dec. 30
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Maryland will host “Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness,” from 7:15 to 9 p.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, at 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick. Individuals with mental illness and their families will share their personal journeys in this free program. There will also be a VIP reception with presenters, partners and staff prior to the program, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. VIP reception tickets are $50 each. For more information,, contact Danielle at connection@namimd.org or 410-884-8691. To register, visit tinyurl.com/mdvoicesofexperience.
Saturday, Jan. 18
The Life Journeys Writers Guild will meet at 2 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. Enjoy networking, reading, critiquing works, sharing industry information and more. The session is free and open to all. Children must be accompanied by an adult.