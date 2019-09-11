Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to Community, 4475 Regency Place, Suite 301, White Plains, MD 20695. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau invites youth ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed to meet with a youth mentor from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to develop goals for work, school and life. Call 301-645-1837 or visit www.ready4life.org.
The Historic Port Tobacco Village is open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and Monday by appointment, beginning at Stagg Hall, 8450 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Last tour begins at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 301-392-3418.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The Pomonkey High School Alumni Association will hold its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. at Metropolitan United Methodist Church, at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Pomonkey. All alumni and friends are invited to attend. For more information, call Philip Thomas at 301-751-1823.
VFW Post 8810 will celebrate Patriots Day at 6 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. All veterans welcome. Food will be provided and a moment of silence will be observed.
The Department of Health and Human Services will give a presentation of the State Health Insurance Program, Medicare Parts A,B,C and D, SMP, savings programs and supplemental insurance at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Branch Library, at 2 Garrett Ave. in La Plata.
Thursday, Sept. 12
The Southern Maryland Carousel Group will host the National Carousel Association at 5 p.m. at the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department at 911 Washington Ave. in La Plata. In partnership with the Charles County arts Alliance, the carousel group will display a number of carousel animals and give a short history of each. For more information call Burkey Boggs at 301-830-1189.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call Jerry at 301-753-6335 or Debbie at 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, located at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
The College of Southern Maryland Nonprofit Institute will host its 14th annual free grants training seminar from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Center for Business and Industry, Room 113, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. to register, visit annualgrantstraining@eventbrite.com.
The St. Mary’s County Camera Club will not meet this day as it is sponsoring the public Photography Department competition at the St. Mary’s County Fair. To enter photos in the fair, see entry rules, pages 79-80, in the St. Mary’s Fair catalog at www.smcfair.somd.com.
LifeStyles of Maryland will hold its 17th annual “Walk to End Homelessness” kickoff event from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grill, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave., Suite #104, in La Plata. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the annual event, become a sponsor, register to participate or donate. There will be snacks, music and more.
The Charles County Archaeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the La Plata Police Department Community Room, at 101 La Grange Ave. in La Plata. The guest speaker will be James Gibb, discussing the discovery of Fort Hollingsworth, the breastwork that protected the upper reaches of the Chesapeake Bay during the War of 1812. The meeting is free and visitors are welcome. For more information, email ccasm2010@gmail.com.
VFW Post 8810 will hold a house committee meeting at 6 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night with a la carte menu from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Children’s Voices of Southern Maryland are accepting new choristers for the 2019-2020 season. Auditions will be held by appointment only between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. at Ms. Georgia’s Creative Arts Academy, at 7454 Woodhaven Drive in La Plata. All prospective choristers must fill out a registration form. For more information, to download a registration form or to schedule an audition, visit childrensvoicessomd.org.
The Department of Health and Human Services will give a presentation of the State Health Insurance Program, Medicare Parts A,B,C and D, SMP, savings programs and supplemental insurance at 6 p.m. at the P.D. Brown Branch Library, at 50 Village St. in Waldorf.
Friday, Sept. 13
Hard Bargain Farm will hold its first home school day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will focus on the agriculture industry. The program is geared toward ages 5 to 12. Registration for students is $10 each and adults are free; adults must accompany students at all times. Bring your own trash-free lunch. For more information, email worndorff@fergusonfoundation.org or visit fergusonfoundation.org/hard-bargain-farm/homeschool-program/. To register, visit hbfhomeschooldays.eventbrite.com.
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. for women veterans the second Friday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The American Legion Post 82 Auxiliary will hold an all-you-can-eat steamed shrimp feast from 5 to 8 p.m.. at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Meals come with french fries, cole slaw, hot dogs, iced tea and coffee. Open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at the legion bar from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day until Sept. 8 for $20; tickets are $25 after Sept. 8.
The American Legion Post 238 Auxiliary will hold a pork chop dinner with sides, salad and dessert from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. for more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
VFW Post 8810 will hold a steak dinner with potato and vegetable selection, salad, roll, dessert, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. The cost is $15.
The Baden Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pitch card party at 16608 Brandywine Road in Brandywine. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; game starts at 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be sold. The cost is $7 per player. For more information, call 301-888-1888.
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center is holding an all-media juried art show on the them of “Southern Maryland Art 2019.” Artwork submissions may be delivered between 1 and 4 p.m. to 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, at Smallwood State Park. For more information, visit mattawomanart.org.
Saturday, Sept. 14
The Southern Maryland Decorative Painters will host their annual art show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Charlotte Hall library, at 37600 New Market Road in Charlotte Hall. Guests are welcome and encouraged to vote on artwork. A business meeting at 10 a.m. will be followed by painting a sunset project together, led by Leslie Cates. Doors open at 9 a.m. Guests are welcome but should contact ahead for supply information if they would like to paint of the day of their visit. For more information, contact Garnett Joy at 301-884-2835 or email smdp.learntopaint@gmail.com, or visit www.smdpaint.org.
St. James Episcopal Church, Indian Head will hold a ham and crab cake dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. at 7 E. Potomac Ave. in Indian Head. Dinners come with crab cakes, ham, carrot salad, parsley potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, rolls, tea, coffee, punch, water and dessert. Meals are $25 for adults and $12 for children ages 12 and under. One child dinner free per family. for more information, call 301-743-2366.
Children’s Voices of Southern Maryland are accepting new choristers for the 2019-2020 season. Auditions will be held by appointment only between 2 and 4 p.m. at Ms. Georgia’s Creative Arts Academy, at 7454 Woodhaven Drive in La Plata. All prospective choristers must fill out a registration form. For more information, to download a registration form or to schedule an audition, visit childrensvoicessomd.org.
The American Legion Post 227 Auxiliary will hold a community indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 13505 Cherry Tree Crossing Road in Brandywine. For those interested in participating, tables are available for $10 each. Open to the public. For more information or to reserve a table, contact Debbie Pegg at 301-542-6575 or fourpeggs@aol.com.
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center is holding an all-media juried art show on the them of “Southern Maryland Art 2019.” Artwork submissions may be delivered between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, at Smallwood State Park. For more information, visit mattawomanart.org.
The Port Tobacco River Conservancy will hold a shoreline cleanup and invasive plant control event from 9 to 11 a.m. at Chapel Point State Park, at 8160 Pisces Road in Port Tobacco. This is the last scheduled cleanup of the season. Meet in the parking lot for the boat launch area. Bags, gloves, water and snacks will be provided. For more information, email ptrc@porttobaccoriver.org or call 301-934-2025.
Sunday, Sept. 15
The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a drive-through chicken dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 28165 Hill Club Road in Mechanicsville. Dinners are $14 each and include 1/2 fried chicken, green beans, red potatoes, cole slaw, applesauce, roll and a brownie. Visa, MasterCard and Discover accepted. All proceeds go to benefit the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.
American Legion Post 238 will serve breakfast between 9 and 11 a.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $8. The public is invited. For additional informatuion, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post’s Facebook page.
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center is holding an all-media juried art show on the them of “Southern Maryland Art 2019.” Artwork submissions may be delivered between 2 and 4 p.m. to 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, at Smallwood State Park. For more information, visit mattawomanart.org.
Monday, Sept. 16
The Southern Maryland Carousel Group will welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to their location at 313 Charles St. in La Plata. for more information, call Burkey Boggs at 301-830-1189.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
The College of Southern Maryland will host a fall transfer fair from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Center for Business and Industry, Rooms 103 and 104, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. CSM students can meet with representatives from a variety of college and universities. For more information, call 301-934-7574 or visit www.csmd.edu/transferfair.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
The Southern Maryland Carousel Group will welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to their location at 313 Charles St. in La Plata. for more information, call Burkey Boggs at 301-830-1189.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Southern Maryland Meditation Community will hold a meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Middleham and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Smith Hall, at 10210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. The meeting is free to the public. For more information, visit www.somdmeditationcommunity.org.
VFW Post 8810 will hold a members meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The Department of Health and Human Services will give a presentation of the State Health Insurance Program, Medicare Parts A,B,C and D, SMP, savings programs and supplemental insurance at 10 a.m. at the Potomac Branch Library, at 3225 Ruth B. Swann Drive in Indian Head.
Thursday, Sept. 19
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a free FAFSA Workshop at 2:30 p.m. in the Administration Building, Room 110, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. CSM’s Financial Assistance Department will provide one-on-one assistance in filling out the Free Application for Federal Aid, the primary application for federal, state and institutional financial aid programs. For more information, call 301-934-7531 or visit www.csmd.edu/calendar/admissions/laplata/FAFSA-Workshop-9.19.19.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night with a la carte menu from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1972, will meet at the Waldorf West Branch Library at 1 p.m., at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. The guest speaker will be Rachel Jones, Southern Maryland representative for U.S. Sen. Benjamin Cardin. For more information, call 301-848-3476.
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center will hold an open house for its homeschool art program from 10 to 11:30 at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, in Smallwood State Park. Tour the facility, discuss opportunities and syllabus for the 2019-20 academic year. To register for the open house, email mattawomanart@aol.com or call 301-743-5159 by Thursday, Sept. 12.
The Department of Health and Human Services will give a presentation of the State Health Insurance Program, Medicare Parts A,B,C and D, SMP, savings programs and supplemental insurance at 6 p.m. at the Potomac Branch Library, at 3225 Ruth B. Swann Drive in Indian Head.
Friday, Sept. 20
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For ore information, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Harry White Wilmer Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82 will hold a baby back rib dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at the legion post, at 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. The cost is $12 and includes 1/2 slab of ribs, ranch beans, cole slaw, french fries, rolls, coffee and tea. Gift certificates are available at the post. For more information, call 301-934-8221 or visit alpost82.org.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. at the Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. All DAV members are encouraged to attend the meetings to support the chapter and hear updates on federal, state and local legislation that affects veterans, their families and survivors. For more information, email estokessr@aol.com.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a steak or steak and fried shrimp dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $15 to $18. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
AMVETS Post 13 will hold a “to be determined” dinner and dessert from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. The cost is $10.
Saturday, Sept. 21
The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and EMS will hold a fall craft and vendor fair fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1069 St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf.Admission is free. Food for purchase will be available.
Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. will hold its inaugural Southern Maryland Slam Fishing Tournament and Dinner at 5 p.m. at the JES Avanti Foundation at Bluff Point, at 21801 Whites Neck Road in Bushwood. This event benefits active duty military and veterans with disabilities by providing opportunities for fly fishing. For more information, visit projecthealingwaters.org.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Charles County will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Ave. in La Plata. There will be information, support and services available. Participation is free but walkers are encouraged to raise funds. For more information, contact Molly Gascoigne at 703-766-9019 or email mgascoigne@alz.org.
VFW Post 8810 and American Legion Post 293 will host a “Texas hold’em” tournament at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Sign up is at 5:45 p.m. There is a $100 buy-in. For more information, call 301-645-6331.
Neibauer Dental Care will host a “Free Dentistry Day” between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 124 Rosewick Road in La Plata. Patients accepted on first come, first served basis. For more information, call 301-934-4357 or visit www.freedentistryday.org.
The University of Maryland Extension will have a Master Gardener Plant Clinic at the La Plata Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Charles County government building, at the intersection of Talbot Street and Washington Avenue in La Plata. Master gardeners will provide answers to gardening questions, tips and information and a plant and insect quiz.
The Charles County Youth Orchestra will hold auditions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only, at Good Samaritan Presbyterian Church, at 13025 Good Samaritan Drive in Waldorf. For more information or to schedule a rehearsal, visit www.ccyo.com.
Children’s Voices of Southern Maryland are accepting new choristers for the 2019-2020 season. Auditions will be held by appointment only between 2 and 4 p.m. at Ms. Georgia’s Creative Arts Academy, at 7454 Woodhaven Drive in La Plata. All prospective choristers must fill out a registration form. For more information, to download a registration form or to schedule an audition, visit childrensvoicessomd.org.
The Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum will host historian Dave Taylor as he discusses the details of the military trial of Dr. Mudd and others for the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. The talk begins at 1 p.m. in the exhibit building, at 3725 Dr. Samuel Mudd Road in Waldorf. The talk is free but seating is limited.
Sunday, Sept. 22
The Charles County Chamber of Commerce will present its second annual “Bounty of the County” from 3 to 7 p.m. at Weatherly Farm, at 14145 Banks O’dee Road in Newburg. The event will feature a “farm to river to table” feast highlighting local chefs and dining selections. Cost is $75 each. For more information or to register, visit chamberbountyofthecounty.com.
Monday, Sept. 23
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82 will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive at the legion post, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata from 1 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 23. To schedule a donation, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Charles County Youth Orchestra will hold auditions from 6 p.m. to 7:20 p.m., by appointment only, at North Point High School, at 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf. For more information or to schedule a rehearsal, visit www.ccyo.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
AMVETS Post 13 will hold a member meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
St. Charles Towne Center will host a holiday hiring event from 5 to 9 p.m. at 11110 Circle in Waldorf in the lower mall level, near center court. Representatives from retailers looking to hire will be in attendance. Bring a resume.
Thursday, Sept. 26
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night with a la carte menu from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
The Department of Health and Human Services will give a presentation of the State Health Insurance Program, Medicare Parts A,B,C and D, SMP, savings programs and supplemental insurance at 6 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf.
Friday, Sept. 27
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 238, Sons of the American Legion will hold a steamed or fried shrimp dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post’s Facebook page.
VFW 8810 Auxiliary will hold a pasta dinner with spaghetti and meatballs or Italian sausage, garlic bread, salad and dessert, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. The cost is $10.
Saturday, Oct. 28
The University of Maryland Extension will hold a native tree identification walk from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Friendship Farm Park, at 4705 Friendship Landing Road in Nanjemoy,, starting at the trailhead parking lot. This event is free, but RSVPs are appreciated. To RSVP, visit treeidwalk.eventbrite.com.
The Bryans Road Shopping Center Community Outreach Center will host their 2019 Car Show and Concert featuring Lady Mary and InDaHouse Band from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bryans Road Shopping Center, at 3095 Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road. There will be a moon bounce, face painting and mre. For more information, call Gloria Jolly at 301-509-6637.
Monday, Sept. 30
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Kiwanis Club of Charles County meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at The Greene Turtle, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Meetings include dinner on your own. Go to www.kiwanisofcc.com or email kiwanisofcc@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Free Foreclosure Legal Clinic with Maryland Volunteer Lawyer, the first Wednesday of each month at Charles County Public Law Library (basement of the circuit court building), at 200 Charles St. in La Plata. One-on-one online sessions with an experienced attorney. For an appointment, call 301-932-3322.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
St. Charles Towne Center will host a holiday hiring event from 5 to 9 p.m. at 11110 Circle in Waldorf in the lower mall level, near center court. Representatives from retailers looking to hire will be in attendance. Bring a resume.
American Legion Riders Post 82 will hold a spirit night from 5 to 8 p.m. at Roy Rogers, at 6370 Crain Highway in La Plata. Roy Rogers will contribute a portion of receipts to the cause of supporting veterans. Participants must tell the cashier they are supporting the fundraiser or present a flyer when ordering.
Thursday, Oct. 3
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Indian Head Chapter 126 meets at noon the first Thursday of each month at Mama Stella’s Pasta House Restaurant, at 7075 Indian Head Highway in Bryans Road. This month’s speaker will be Commander John Nelson, deputy chief state fire marshal of the southern regional office. Reservations requested in advance. For reservations or more information, call Joan Wright at 301-246-4112.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Oct. 4
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Saturday, Oct. 5
The University of Maryland Extension will have a Master Gardener Plant Clinic at the La Plata Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Charles County government building, at the intersection of Talbot Street and Washington Avenue in La Plata. Master gardeners will provide answers to gardening questions, tips and information and a plant and insect quiz.
The University of Maryland Extension will hold a compost workshop from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Charles County government parking lot, at 200 Baltimore Ave. in La Plata. This event is free, but RSVPs are required by Sept. 28. Geobins are available while supplies last. to register, visit compostworkshop.eventbrite.com.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Life Chain, a pro-life event, will be held from 1:45 to 3:30 p.m. beginning at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, at 201 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Pick up for signs will be held in the parking lot. The La Plata chain, now in its sixth year, is part of the annual National Life Chain event that has been standing for the unborn for 31 years. For more information, email Jennifer Crispell at laplatalifechain@gmail.com.
Monday, Oct. 7
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Burger King, at 30004 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Oct. 10
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call Jerry at 301-753-6335 or Debbie at 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, located at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
Friday, Oct. 11
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. for women veterans the second Friday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Sunday, Oct. 13
American Legion Post 238 will hold its American Legion Bluegrass concert featuring Nashville, Tenn.-based Williamson Branch at 2 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. Tickets are $20 per person. Food and beverages will be available for sale. Nonperishable food donations will be accepted for the Helping Hands Food Pantry. For more information, visit www.americanlegionbluegrass.com or call 301-737-3004.
Monday, Oct. 14
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Oct. 17
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Oct. 18
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Saturday, Oct. 19
The University of Maryland Extension will have a Master Gardener Plant Clinic at the La Plata Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Charles County government building, at the intersection of Talbot Street and Washington Avenue in La Plata. Master gardeners will provide answers to gardening questions, tips and information and a plant and insect quiz.
Monday, Oct. 21
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Oct. 24
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Oct. 25
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Hard Bargain Farm will hold its first Fall Farm Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2301 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Explore the 333-acre, riverfront working farm and participate in educational activities, including wetland exploration, hayrides, farm animals, butter making, arts and crafts and more. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and over, $3 for Alice Ferguson Foundation members, and free for children under 12. For more information email specialevents@fergusonfoundation.org.
Sunday, Oct. 27
The Arc Southern Maryland will hold its fifth annual Trick or Trot fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. at Potter Heating and Electric, at 6 Irongate Drive in Waldorf. There will be a walk/run, a costume contest, a scavenger hunt and more. The cost is $35. To register, visit weblink.donorperfect.comarcsomd5k. For more information, visit arcsomd.org/event/trot.
Monday, Oct. 28
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Oct. 31
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.