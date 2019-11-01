Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to Community, 204 Washington Ave., Suite 104, La Plata, MD 20646. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau invites youth ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed to meet with a youth mentor from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to develop goals for work, school and life. Call 301-645-1837 or visit www.ready4life.org.
The Historic Port Tobacco Village is open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and Monday by appointment, beginning at Stagg Hall, 8450 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Last tour begins at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 301-392-3418.
Friday, Nov. 1
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Alice Ferguson Foundation Arts in the Woods will present “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Hard Bargain Amphitheater, at 2001 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Admission is $15 at the door or $10 online. Seating is limited. Prop bags will be sold for $15 at the door or $10 online. For more information, call 240-766-8830, email tthomas@fergusonfoundation.org or visit horrorfilmsinthewoods.eventbrite.com.
American Legion Post 82 will hold a steak and shrimp dinner from 6 to 7 p.m. at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Steak or shrimp (steamed or fried) dinners are $18; combo dinners are $22. Dinners come with salad, baked potato, green beans, rolls, iced tea or coffee. Open to the public. For more information, call 301-934-8221.
Mt. Zion Methodist Church will present “Who Got the Sheriff?” a comedy/mystery dinner theater, beginning at 6 p.m. at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Menu is fried chicken with all the fixings. Tickets are $30 each. Advance reservations required by contacting Lesley Maguire at 240-298-7227 or lmaguire@md.metrocast.net.
The Society for the Restoration of Port Tobacco will host the Charles County Teachers Music Ensemble beginning at 6 p.m. in the Port Tobacco Courthouse, at 8430 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A $5 donation is appreciated. Seating is limited. For more information, email keechjoyce@aol.com.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a seafood dinner featuring soft crabs and oysters from 5:30 to 7:30 p.mm. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost ranges from $7 to $20. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Future Next will hold a young entrepreneur workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
The Alice Ferguson Foundation Arts in the Woods will present “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” beginning at 11:55 p.m. at the Hard Bargain Amphitheater, at 2001 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Admission is $15 at the door or $10 online. Seating is limited. Prop bags will be sold for $15 at the door or $10 online. For more information, call 240-766-8830, email tthomas@fergusonfoundation.org or visit horrorfilmsinthewoods.eventbrite.com.
The Maples Senior Community will hold its fifth annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 101 Wesley Drive in LaPlata. Open to the public. For more information, call 301-934-4121.
Our Place Waldorf Soup Kitchen will hold its first Bountiful Harvest Gala fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. The event features a semi-formal sit down dinner, silent auction and cash bar. Tickets are $100 each. To purchase tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4307178.
The Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Service and the Town of Indian Head will be holding their Fall Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head. There will be crafts, raffles, a luncheon and more. For more information, call Mary Hashagen at 301-885-7824 or email mary.hashagen23@gmail.com.
Mt. Zion Methodist Church will present “Who Got the Sheriff?” a comedy/mystery dinner theater, beginning at 6 p.m. at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Menu is fried chicken with all the fixings. Tickets are $30 each. Advance reservations required by contacting Lesley Maguire at 240-298-7227 or lmaguire@md.metrocast.net.
The Friends of Stagg Hall will sponsor their second Colonial Game Day on Nov. 2 at 8450 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Play colonial era games, dress as a colonist, participate in an archaeological adventure and create a colonial time capsule. For more information, call 301-392-3418.
Charles County Public Libraries will host its second annual Writers Conference beginning at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. The conference will feature writers’ resources, processes and services, as well as industry leaders.
Sunday, Nov. 3
The Charlotte Hall Rotary Club will hold its 20th annual Holiday Designer Purse Bingo beginning a 1 p.m. for early birds at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, at 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Regular games start at 1:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit special needs children and their families. Tickets are $30 for 20 regular games or $25 in advance. Extra game packets and early birds are $5 each and specials are $1 each. Payment can be made via PayPal to shirley.mattingly@verizon.net and select “Friends and Family.”
The American Legion Post 238 will continue its series of bluegrass concerts with “The Grascals” at 2 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. Doors open at noon. tickets are $20 per person. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase. Non-perishable food donations for the Helping Hands Food Pantry will also be accepted. For more information, call 301-737-3004 or visit www.americanlegionbluegrass.com.
Monday, Nov. 4
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All seniors are welcome.
One Maryland One Book author Mona Hanna-Attisha will speak and sign copies of her book, “What the Eyes don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resilience and Hope in an American City,” at 11 a.m. at the College of Southern Maryland in the Center for Business and Industry Building, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Charles County Economic Development Department will hold its 2019 fall meeting from 8 a.m. to noon at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. The theme is “The Future in Focus.” For more information or to become a sponsor, call Michelle DeSoto at 301-885-1347. To register, visit fallmeeting2019.eventbrite.com.
The Charles County Antique Arts Association will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Charles County Social Services Building, at 200 Kent Ave. in La Plata. Pat Brennan will give a presentation on some of the sewing tools, techniques and practices in use through the last 300 years. Guests are welcome. For more information, call 240-271-9838.
The College of Southern Maryland will host a talk by photographer Lisa Elmaleh on her exhibit “the Lightness and the Dark” at 3 p.m. in the La Plata campus’ Fine Arts Center, Room 173, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. A reception will follow the talk. Elmaleh’s exhibit is on display in the college’s Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery from now through Dec. 12. For more information, call 301-934-7828 or visit www.csmd.edu/calendar/arts/laplata/gallery-lisa-elmaleh.
Christ Episcopal Church will host HeartSongs open mic night from 7 to 9 p.m. at 112 Charles St. in La Plata. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Performers should register in advance at kateheichler@christchurchlaplata.org. For more information, visit www.christchurchlaplata.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Free Foreclosure Legal Clinic with Maryland Volunteer Lawyer, the first Wednesday of each month at Charles County Public Law Library (basement of the circuit court building), at 200 Charles St. in La Plata. One-on-one online sessions with an experienced attorney. For an appointment, call 301-932-3322.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold anger management classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for middle and high school age youth at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold its monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at 26737 Radio Station Way, Suite C, in Leonartown. Melanie McGinnes, environmental scientist with the NAVAIR Sustainability Office will discuss the Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration program and the Middle Chesapeake Sentinel Landscape initiative. Light refreshments will be served. Doors open at 7 p.m. The public is invited to this free event. For more information, contact Tiffany Farrell at somdaudubon@yahoo.com or 301-609-1345.
Thursday, Nov. 7
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Indian Head Chapter 126 meets at 11:30 a.m. the first Thursday of each month at meeting at the Greene Turtle in La Plata. Guest speaker will be Carefirst Blue Cross/Blue Shield representative Charles Smith. Reservations requested in advance. For reservations or more information, call Joan Wright at 301-246-4112.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The Charles County Department of Health will hold a free influenza vaccination clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. at Smallwood Middle School, at 4990 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold “Let’s Walk the Talk” groups for youth ages 14 to 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
Friday, Nov. 8
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. for women veterans the second Friday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The American Legion Post 82 Auxiliary will hold a meat loaf and steamed shrimp dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Meat loaf dinners are $12, steamed shrimp dinners are $15 and combo dinners are $18. All dinners come with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, rolls and iced tea or coffee. Open to the public. For more information, call 301-934-8221.
The Baden Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pitch card party beginning at 7:30 p.m. at 16608 Brandywine Road in Brandywine. The cost is $7. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be sold. For more information, call 301-888-1888.
GrooveSpan Full Band will perform at Kaow Thai Restaurant and Sushi Bar beginning at 7 p.m. at 68 Drury Lane in La Plata.
American Legion Post 238 Auxiliary will hold a spaghetti and meatballs dinner with sides, salad and dessert from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Future Next will hold a personal and skills development workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
The Alice Ferguson Foundation will hold a nocturnal hike from 5 to 7 p.m. starting at 2201 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Learn about nocturnal animals and their adaptations on a hike over the Wet Meadow. The cost is $5; free for foundation members and children under age 5.
The Southern Maryland Women’s League Foundation, Inc., will hold its Motown Magic fundraiser at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. There will be food, dancing, music, an open bar and more. Tickets are $75 each. For more information or tickets, email Becky Hoffman at bhoffman@growingwithgrace.org or Helen Heier at heier2@comcast.net.
Sunday, Nov. 10
GrooveSpan Duo will perform “Sentimental Journey” at St. Mary’s College of Maryland beginning at 4 p.m. in the St. Mary’s Hall/Auerbach Auditorium, at 47645 College Drive in St. Mary’s City. Songstress Jennifer Cooper will perform and share photos and letters to and from her grandfather, Joseph Wynn, during the time he served in World War II. Admission is free.
The Ladies Auxiliary to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will hold a drive through oyster dinner from noon until sold out at 15245 Prince Frederick Road in hughesville. Menue includes fried oysters, ham and sides. For more information, email jamesonhug@aol.com.
Monday, Nov. 11
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
The Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park will hold “Salute to Veterans 2019” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. There will be veteran resource exhibitors, veteran-owned businesses, live music, food, drinks and more. Tickets are $35 online or $40 at the event. For tickets, visit educateveterans.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Burger King, at 30004 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Charles County Department of Health will hold a free influenza vaccination clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. at Westlake High School, at 3300 Middletown Road in Waldorf.
Senior Services of Charles County, Inc. board of directors will hold its annual meeting from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. The meeting is open to the public and is an opportunity to learn about the group’s projects.
Neighbors Eager to Serve, Inc. will hold a fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. at Ledo’s Pizza, at 9375 Chesapeake St. in La Plata. NETS will receive 10% of all dine-in and carryout sales; proceeds will go to support those in need in Western Charles County.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a dual enrollment parent night from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Center for Business and Industry, Room 113, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Learn about opportunities for high school students to dual enroll in college classes at CSM or receive college credit through its partnership with the school system. This event is free. For more information, visit www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/steps-to-enroll-credit-courses/highschool-student-admissions/dual-enrollment-student-admissions/.
Thursday, Nov. 14
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call Jerry at 301-753-6335 or Debbie at 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, located at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
The College of Southern Maryland will hold its Native American Heritage Celebration from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the Campus Center building lobby, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Members of the Piscataway tribe will present cultural dances and Piscataway history. For more information, visit ww.piscatawayindians.com.
Friday, Nov. 15
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The College of Southern Maryland will perform “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” at 8 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, military with ID and youth high school age and younger. For more information, call 301-934-7828, email boxoffice@csmd.edu or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-dance/.
The Henry White Wilmer Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82 will hold a baby back rib dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. The menu includes 1/2 slab of ribs, ranch beans, coleslaw, fries, rolls, coffee and tea. The cost is $12. Gift certificates are available at the post. The public is welcome. For more information, call 301-934-8221 or visit alpost82.org.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a steak and fried shrimp dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost ranges from $15 to $18. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, Nov. 16
The Life Journeys Writers Guild will meet at 2 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. Enjoy networking, reading, critiquing your works, sharing industry information and more. This event is free and open to all. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
According to the Word Church and the Willing Helpers Society will hold a pre-Thanksgiving dinner for community members in need from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Willing Helpers Hall, at 1002 Washington Ave. in La Plata. Entertainment will be provided. For more information, call Mark Wells Jr. at 443-871-7956.
The Charles County Arts Alliance will hold its annual gala from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Old Waldorf School, at 3074 Crain Highway in Waldorf. The theme is “A Southwest Fiesta.” Tickets are $25 in advance through Nov. 13 or $30 at the door. For more information, call the CCAA office at 301-392-5900.
The College of Southern Maryland will perform “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” at 8 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, military with ID and youth high school age and younger. For more information, call 301-934-7828, email boxoffice@csmd.edu or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-dance/.
Archbishop Neale School will hold its 14th annual 10K and 5K run/walk Turkey Trot beginning at 8:30 a.m. at 104 Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. Packet pick up begins at 7 a.m. The cost is $30 until Nov. 5 and $35 thereafter. For more information or to sign up, visit www.active.com/la-plata-md/running/distance-running-races/ans-14th-annual-turkey-trot-5k-10k-run-walk-2019.
Sunday, Nov. 17
The College of Southern Maryland will perform “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” at 3 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, military with ID and youth high school age and younger. For more information, call 301-934-7828, email boxoffice@csmd.edu or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-dance/.
Monday, Nov. 18
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The University of Maryland Extension will hold a boxwood pruning workshop from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at St. Ignatius Church, at 8855 Chapel Point Road in Port Tobacco. The rain date is Nov. 20. The event is free, but registration is requested. To register, visit boxwoodworkshop.eventbrite.com or call 301-539-3047.
The Kiwanis Club of Charles County will hold a virtual meeting by phone at 7 p.m. To join the call, or for more information, email kiwanisofcc.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Nov. 21
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The College of Southern Maryland will host a FAFSA workshop beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Administration Building, Room 110, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Members of the community can receive one-on-one assistance in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the primary application for federal, state and institutional financial aid programs. For more information, call 301-934-7531 or visit www.csmd.edu/calendar/admissions/laplata/FAFSA-Workshop-11.21.19.
Friday, Nov. 22
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The College of Southern Maryland will perform “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” at 8 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, military with ID and youth high school age and younger. For more information, call 301-934-7828, email boxoffice@csmd.edu or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-dance/.
Sons of the American Legion Post 238 will hold a steamed or fried shrimp dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, Nov. 23
The Alice Ferguson Foundation will hold a bird walk from 8 to 10 a.m. beginning at 2201 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Explore diverse ecosystems and learn about the birst that inhabit the site. The cost is $5; free for foundation members.
LifeStyles of Maryland will hold its 17th annual Walk to End Homelessness in Charles County. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. Registration opens at 7 a.m. For more information, contact Deborah Carrington at 301-609-9900, ext. 212 or dcarrington@lifestylesofmd.org.
The College of Southern Maryland will perform “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” at 8 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, military with ID and youth high school age and younger. For more information, call 301-934-7828, email boxoffice@csmd.edu or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-dance/.
Sunday, Nov. 24
The College of Southern Maryland will perform “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” at 3 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, military with ID and youth high school age and younger. For more information, call 301-934-7828, email boxoffice@csmd.edu or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-dance/.
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82 will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive from 1 to 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La PLata.To schedule a donation, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redrossblood.org. The post’s number is 301-934-8221.
American Legion Post 238 will serve breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $8. the public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Monday, Nov. 25
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tueday, Nov. 26
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Friday, Nov. 29
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Riders Post 82 will hold an “all-you-can-eat” spaghetti dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. Open to the public. Carry out orders available. Tickets are $10 each; children ages 5 and under eat free. Proceeds go to support American Legion charity programs.
VFW Post 8674 will hold a barbecue rib dinner from 5:30 to 7:30p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $15. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Future Next will hold a resume development workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Future Next will hold a career pathways workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
William B. Wade Elementary School will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2300 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. Interested vendors should call Maritza Davis at 301-753-1769 or email madavis@ccboe.com.