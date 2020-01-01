Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to Community, 204 Washington Ave., Suite 104, La Plata, MD 20646. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau invites youth ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed to meet with a youth mentor from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to develop goals for work, school and life. Call 301-645-1837 or visit www.ready4life.org.
The Historic Port Tobacco Village is open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and Monday by appointment, beginning at Stagg Hall, 8450 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Last tour begins at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 301-392-3418.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 293 will hold a member meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-6331.
Chapman State Park will be the site of a guided First Day Hike at noon. The hike will meet at Mt. Aventine Mansion, located at 3452 Ferry Place in Indian Head. Bring binoculars to search for a variety of birds on this moderate, 2.5 mile round trip hike. For more information or to RSVP, call 301-743-7613.
Thursday, Jan. 2
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 will hold a special new year bingo night with free dinner served from 5 to 7 p.m. at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. The final coverall jackpot game will pay $1,000. For more information, call 301-934-8221.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Indian Head Chapter 126 meets at noon the first Thursday of each month at the Indian Head Moose Lodge, at 11 Moose Lodge Way in Indian Head. The speaker will be Jerry Green, on the topic of “identifying and protecting yourself from scams.” Reservations requested in advance. For reservations or more information, call Connie Sanders at 301-934-6881.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Richard Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in La Plata. For more information, call 301-645-6331.
Friday, Jan. 3
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 293 will hold an all-you-can-eat soup and salad dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Numerous favorite soups will be available. The cost is $10. For more information, call 301-645-6331.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a seafood dinner, featuring soft crabs and oysters, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $7 to $20. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Monday, Jan. 6
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Kiwanis Club of Charles County meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at The Greene Turtle, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Meetings include dinner on your own. Go to www.kiwanisofcc.com or email kiwanisofcc@gmail.com.
VFW Post 8810 Auxiliary will hold a member meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-6331.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
The Pomonkey High School Alumni Association will hold its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. at Metropolitan United Methodist Church, at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Pomonkey. All alumni and friends are invited to attend. For more information, call Philip Thomas at 301-751-1823.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call Jerry at 301-753-6335 or Debbie at 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, located at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-6331.
Friday, Jan. 10
The Potomac Branch Library will host a jazz guitar performance by the Abe Ovadia Duo at 5 p.m. at 3225 Ruth B. Swann Drive in Indian Head. The La Plata Branch Library will host a similar performance at 7:30 p.m., at 2 Garrett Ave. in La Plata. For ages 14 and older.
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. for women veterans the second Friday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
VFW Post 8810 will hold a steak dinner with potato and vegetable selection, salad and dessert, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-6331.
The Charles County Youth Orchestra will present its first concerto competition, free and open to the public, at 3 p.m. at Christ Church La Plata, at 112 Charles St. in La Plata. The competition will be a recital before a panel of three judges. A reception will follow. In addition to giving monetary awards, the judges will determine the soloist for the CCYO spring concert. For more information, visit www.charlescountyyouthorchestra.org/ccyo-competition.
American Legion Post 238 Auxiliary will hold a roast beef dinner with sides, salad and dessert from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Sunday, Jan. 12
VFW Post 8810 Auxiliary will hold a breakfast from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. All-you-can-eat scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits bacon, sausage, scrapple, fruit, home fries, coffee and orange juice for $10. For more information, call 301-645-6331.
The Charles County Youth Orchestra with Encore Band, Encore Strings and Prelude Strings will present its winter concert at 3:30 p.m. at Thomas Stone High School, at 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. Conducted by Laura Ellison, the program will include works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and more. For more information, visit www.charlescountyyouthorchestra.org or follow “Charles County Youth Orchestra” on Facebook.
Monday, Jan. 13
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
American Legion Post 293 will hold an executive committee meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-6331.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Maryland will host “Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness,” from 7:15 to 9 p.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, at 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick. Individuals with mental illness and their families will share their personal journeys in this free program. There will also be a VIP reception with presenters, partners and staff prior to the program, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. VIP reception tickets are $50 each. For more information,, contact Danielle at connection@namimd.org or 410-884-8691. To register, visit tinyurl.com/mdvoicesofexperience.
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Burger King, at 30004 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-6331.
The College of Southern Maryland will hold its 2020 Winter Graduation Commencement at 2:30 p.m. at the La Plata campus, Physical Education Center (PE Building), at 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Tickets are required to the PE Building. Guests are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of the ceremony. All guests are subject to a bag check before entry. The college’s nursing recognition will take place at 10 a.m. in the PE Building. For more information, email graduation@csmd.edu or visit www.csmd.edu/commencement.
Friday, Jan. 17
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a steak and/or fried shrimp dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $15 to $18. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, Jan. 18
The Life Journeys Writers Guild will meet at 2 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. Enjoy networking, reading, critiquing works, sharing industry information and more. The session is free and open to all. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The Blue Crab Fun Bunch camping club will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. at the Greene Turtle, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. For more information, call 301-843-3476.
The Charles County Youth Orchestra with Encore Band, Encore Strings and Prelude Strings will hold mid-season auditions from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center, at 106 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. To sign up for an audition or to view the audition requirements, visit www.charlescountyyouthorchestra.org/auditions.
Sunday, Jan. 19
American Legion Post 238 will serve breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $8. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Monday, Jan. 20
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Jan. 24
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The College of Southern Maryland Theater will hold open auditions from 6 to 9 p.m. for two upcoming performances, Lillian Hellman’s “The Children’s Hour,” to be presented in March, and William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” to be presented in April. Auditions will be held in the Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Participants are asked to prepare a one-minute monologue. If interested in “Twelfth Night,” prepare a Shakespearean monologue. For more information, visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-dance/auditions/.
Sons of the American Legion Post 238 will hold a steamed or fried shrimp dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, Jan. 25
The College of Southern Maryland Theater will hold open auditions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for two upcoming performances, Lillian Hellman’s “The Children’s Hour,” to be presented in March, and William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” to be presented in April. Auditions will be held in the Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Participants are asked to prepare a one-minute monologue. If interested in “Twelfth Night,” prepare a Shakespearean monologue. For more information, visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-dance/auditions/.
Monday, Jan. 27
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82 will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6:30 p.m. To schedule a donation, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Jan. 31
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
VFW Post 8674 will hold a chicken cordon bleu dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Monday, Feb. 3
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Kiwanis Club of Charles County meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at The Greene Turtle, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Meetings include dinner on your own. Go to www.kiwanisofcc.com or email kiwanisofcc@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Indian Head Chapter 126 meets at noon the first Thursday of each month at the Indian Head Moose Lodge, at 11 Moose Lodge Way in Indian Head. The speaker will be Linda Simms from Edward Jones Investments, discussing family and generation wealth investing. Reservations requested in advance. For reservations or more information, call Connie Sanders at 301-934-6881.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Feb. 7
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Monday, Feb. 10
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Burger King, at 30004 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call Jerry at 301-753-6335 or Debbie at 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, located at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
Friday, Feb. 14
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. for women veterans the second Friday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Monday, Feb. 17
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Feb. 21
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Monday, Feb. 24
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Feb. 28
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Monday, March 2
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, March 3
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Kiwanis Club of Charles County meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at The Greene Turtle, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Meetings include dinner on your own. Go to www.kiwanisofcc.com or email kiwanisofcc@gmail.com.
Wednesday, March 4
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, March 5
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Indian Head Chapter 126 meets at noon the first Thursday of each month at the Indian Head Moose Lodge, at 11 Moose Lodge Way in Indian Head. The speaker is to be determined. Reservations requested in advance. For reservations or more information, call Connie Sanders at 301-934-6881.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, March 6
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Monday, March 9
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, March 10
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Burger King, at 30004 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, March 11
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, March 12
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call Jerry at 301-753-6335 or Debbie at 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, located at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
Friday, March 13
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. for women veterans the second Friday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Monday, March 16
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, March 17
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, March 18
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, March 19
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, March 20
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Monday, March 23
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, March 24
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, March 25
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, March 26
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, March 27
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Monday, March 30
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, March 31
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.