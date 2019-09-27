Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to Community, 204 Washington Ave., Suite 105, La Plata, MD 20646. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau invites youth ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed to meet with a youth mentor from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to develop goals for work, school and life. Call 301-645-1837 or visit www.ready4life.org.
The Historic Port Tobacco Village is open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and Monday by appointment, beginning at Stagg Hall, 8450 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Last tour begins at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 301-392-3418.
Friday, Sept. 27
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 238, Sons of the American Legion will hold a steamed or fried shrimp dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post’s Facebook page.
VFW 8810 Auxiliary will hold a pasta dinner with spaghetti and meatballs or Italian sausage, garlic bread, salad and dessert, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. The cost is $10.
Saturday, Sept. 28
The University of Maryland Extension will hold a native tree identification walk from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Friendship Farm Park, at 4705 Friendship Landing Road in Nanjemoy,, starting at the trailhead parking lot. This event is free, but RSVPs are appreciated. To RSVP, visit treeidwalk.eventbrite.com.
The Bryans Road Shopping Center Community Outreach Center will host their 2019 Car Show and Concert featuring Lady Mary and InDaHouse Band from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bryans Road Shopping Center, at 3095 Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road. There will be a moon bounce, face painting and mre. For more information, call Gloria Jolly at 301-509-6637.
The Alice Ferguson Foundation will hold a bird walk from 8 to 10 a.m. at 2201 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Explore diverse ecosystems and the birds that inhabit them. The cost is $5; free for foundation members.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold youth power groups from 10 a.m. to noon for elementary and middle school age children at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
The Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park will host a car and bike event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. This family friendly event is free. There will be live music and food available for purchase. All proceeds go to support the Maryland Veterans Museum. For more information, visit www.mdvets.cc/.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will hold a country fixin’s dinner from noon to 5 p.m. at 201 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. The dine-in buffet is $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children under age 6. Drive-through and carryout meals are also available for $16 each. There will also be a bake sale and raffle. For more information, call 301-934-2261.
Waldorf Elks Lodge 2421 will hold an all you can eat crab feast from 1 to 4 p.m. at 2210 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Tickets are $45 in advance or $50 at the door. For more information, call 301-645-2421.
Monday, Sept. 30
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All seniors are welcome.
The Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold victim awareness classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for youth referred by juvenile court, at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Kiwanis Club of Charles County meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at The Greene Turtle, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Meetings include dinner on your own. Go to www.kiwanisofcc.com or email kiwanisofcc@gmail.com.
The Southern Maryland Mediation Community will hold a meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Middleham and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Smith Hall, at 10210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. The meeting is free to the public. For more information, visit www.somdmediationcommunity.org.
Christ Church will hold its next HeartSongs open mic night from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 112 Charles St. in La Plata. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., enter through the Church Street entrance across from the courthouse. Share a new song or act, or come to enjoy the performances. This event is free; light refreshments will be served. Performers should register in advance by emailing kateheichler@christchurchlaplata.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Free Foreclosure Legal Clinic with Maryland Volunteer Lawyer, the first Wednesday of each month at Charles County Public Law Library (basement of the circuit court building), at 200 Charles St. in La Plata. One-on-one online sessions with an experienced attorney. For an appointment, call 301-932-3322.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
St. Charles Towne Center will host a holiday hiring event from 5 to 9 p.m. at 11110 Circle in Waldorf in the lower mall level, near center court. Representatives from retailers looking to hire will be in attendance. Bring a resume.
American Legion Riders Post 82 will hold a spirit night from 5 to 8 p.m. at Roy Rogers, at 6370 Crain Highway in La Plata. Roy Rogers will contribute a portion of receipts to the cause of supporting veterans. Participants must tell the cashier they are supporting the fundraiser or present a flyer when ordering.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold anger management classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for middle and high school age youth at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
The Waldorf West Branch Library will hold an introduction to proposal writing for adults beginning at 6 p.m. at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. Learn the basic elements of writing and submitting a project proposal. The class will end with a 30-minute, hands-on exercise to develop a proposal outline.
Thursday, Oct. 3
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Indian Head Chapter 126 meets at noon the first Thursday of each month at the Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille in the party room, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave., Suite 104, in La Plata. This month’s speaker will be Commander John Nelson, deputy chief state fire marshal of the southern regional office. Reservations requested in advance. For reservations or more information, call Joan Wright at 301-246-4112.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold “Let’s Walk the Talk” groups for youth ages 14 to 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
Friday, Oct. 4
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Bel Alton Fire Department Auxiliary will sell fried chicken dinners to go from 5 to 7 p.m. at 9765 Alton Newtown Road in Bel Alton. The cost is $14. For more information, call Janet at 240-682-4840.
The Society for the Restoration of Port Tobacco will hold a First Friday presentation on the history of a brewery in historic Port Tobacco Village from 6 to 9 p.m. on the courthouse lawn, at 8430 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. The event will feature craft beer from the Calvert Brewing company, as well as music, history, food, raffles and fun. All-inclusive tickets are $40 each; designated driver tickets are $30 each. To purchase tickets, visit porttobaccocourthouse.com. For more information, call 301-375-7892.
Saturday, Oct. 5
The University of Maryland Extension will have a Master Gardener Plant Clinic at the La Plata Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Charles County government building, at the intersection of Talbot Street and Washington Avenue in La Plata. Master gardeners will provide answers to gardening questions, tips and information and a plant and insect quiz.
The University of Maryland Extension will hold a compost workshop from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Charles County government parking lot, at 200 Baltimore Ave. in La Plata. This event is free, but RSVPs are required by Sept. 28. Geobins are available while supplies last. to register, visit compostworkshop.eventbrite.com.
The Southern Maryland Chamber Players will perform “Rhythm in Music!” beginning at 7 p.m. at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, at 305 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. This free event is followed by a love offering and reception. For more information, call 301-843-6797 or email budlekel@comcast.net.
The Charles County Department of Health will hold a free influenza vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, at 2040 St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf.
The Southern Maryland Tattoo Expo will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Charles County Fairgrounds, at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. There will be over 50 booths on tattooing, vendors and live entertainment. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.somdtattooexpo.com or call Marilyn at 301-932-9760.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold youth power groups from 10 a.m. to noon for elementary and middle school age children at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
Roctoberfest will take place on La Grange Ave. in downtown La Plata, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., There will be vendors, food trucks, kid’s zone, raffles, giveaways and more. There will be three stages for music, headlined by Lit. Tickets are $10 each; children ages 10 and under are free. Proceeds will go to benefit music and performing arts programs in Charles County Public Schools. For more information or to register, visit www.rocktoberfestlp.com.
Future Next will hold a financial literacy workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
St. Ignatius Church will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6455 Port Tobacco Road in Hill Top. There will be a bake sale, raffle table and more. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold. To donate items, call John Minichino at 301-743-3514 to arrange pick up or drop items off at the church hall.
Beyond the Classroom will hold a “Back to School Stress Busters Workshop” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. This free workshop is for parents and studens ages 10 to 21 and will provide information on dealing with stress, anxiety, bullying and other topics. To register, visit stressbustersworkshop100519.eventbrite.com. For more information, call info@beyondtheclassroominc.org.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Life Chain, a pro-life event, will be held from 1:45 to 3:30 p.m. beginning at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, at 201 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Pick up for signs will be held in the parking lot. The La Plata chain, now in its sixth year, is part of the annual National Life Chain event that has been standing for the unborn for 31 years. For more information, email Jennifer Crispell at laplatalifechain@gmail.com.
The Southern Maryland Tattoo Expo will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Charles County Fairgrounds, at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. There will be over 50 booths on tattooing, vendors and live entertainment. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.somdtattooexpo.com or call Marilyn at 301-932-9760.
Monday, Oct. 7
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All seniors are welcome.
The Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold victim awareness classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for youth referred by juvenile court, at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Burger King, at 30004 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
The Pomonkey High School Alumni Association will hold its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. at Metropolitan United Methodist Church, at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Pomonkey. All alumni and friends are invited to attend. For more information, call Philip Thomas at 301-751-1823.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold anger management classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for middle and high school age youth at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
Thursday, Oct. 10
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call Jerry at 301-753-6335 or Debbie at 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
Southern Maryland Job Source will host a Re-Entry Hiring Event and Expo from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 175 Post Office Road in Waldorf. Meet up to 15 local businesses ready to hire and learn about resources available in the community. Information on record expungement will also be available. For more information, call 301-374-1152.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold “Let’s Walk the Talk” groups for youth ages 14 to 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
The Maryland Forests Association and Maryland Tree Farm Program are co-hosting “Why Markets Matter,” a half day symposium focused on Maryland’s forest products industry in Charles County, from noon to 3:30 p.m. at Deerhaven Timber Farm, at 7745 Whitetail Place in La Plata. Lunch will be provided. The event is free, but registration is required. Register at www.mdforests.org/post/register-for-why-markets-matter.