Tri-County Youth Services Bureau invites youth ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed to meet with a youth mentor from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to develop goals for work, school and life. Call 301-645-1837 or visit www.ready4life.org.
The Historic Port Tobacco Village is open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and Monday by appointment, beginning at Stagg Hall, 8450 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Last tour begins at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 301-392-3418.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Aug. 22
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds Bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Friday, Aug. 23
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a South Carolina low country broil from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $15. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
VFW Post 8810 Auxiliary will hold a hamburger and hot dog dinner with fries and dessert, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. The cost is $10.
Saturday, Aug. 24
The Port Tobacco One-Room School will be open each Saturday until Labor Day for tours from noon to 4 p.m. at 7215 Chapel Point Road in Port Tobacco. Members of the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association will act as hosts. Scavenger hunt for children. Admission is free. For more information, call Dale Cornette at 301-934-9483.
Christian Unity Baptist Church will host a Back-to-School Community Day from noon to 5 p.m. at the Smallwood Village Shopping Center, at 10 King St. in Waldorf, in the Safeway parking lot. There will be food, activities for children, backpack giveaways and more. For more information, call 301-638-3866.
AMVETS Post 13 will hold a roadside barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
The St. Charles Towne Center will hold a back-to-school/first responder appreciation event from noon to 3 p.m. in front of the JCPenney parking lot at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. There will be a moon bounce and games, crafts, giveaways and community resource information. First responders and their families will receive free cupcakes while supplies last. For more information, email Kimberly at kimberly.mallory@simon.com.
Christ Foundation Church will hold an end-of-summer community festival from 4 to 7 p.m. at 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. Rain date is Sept. 7. There will be food and drink, school supply distribution, music, face painting, games and more. For more information, call 301-880-1190.
The La Plata Police Department will hold its sixth annual Kent Avenue Corridor Block Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 24. There will be an inflatable waterslide and obstacle course, food, games, medical and dental screenings, backpacks with school supplies and more.
The Willing Helpers Society, in conjunction with According to the Word Church, will be holding its annual backpack giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies run out, during the 6th Annual Kent Ave. Block Party, at Caroline R. Jones Park, at 720 Caroline Drive in La Plata. For more information, call Norman “Mark” Wells Jr. at 443-871-7956 or Barbara Wells at 240-346-7765.
Beyond the Classroom and several community partners are hosting a backpack and school supplies giveaway from 10 a.m. until supplies run out at Sky Zone Waldorf, at 4390 Crain Highway in White Plains. The first 300 present will receive a backpack. Students must be present in order to receive a giveaway. Supplies can also be donated until Aug. 23 by dropping them in the Sky Box Waldorf drop-off box.
The College of Southern Maryland will hold Enrollment Express from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the La Plata campus, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Participants can tour the campus, take placement tests, meet with an academic advisor register for classes and make tuition payment arrangements. For more information, call 301-934-7765.
Monday, Aug. 26
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will be conducting auditions by appointment only starting at 6:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, at 11610 Rubina Place in Waldorf. Alternate dates may be arranged. High school age and older. Auditions will consist of vocal warm-ups, pitch matching and vocal exercises. The choir meets regularly from September to June, rehearsing Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. For audition appointments, call Carol at 301-642-0594. For more information, visit www.chesapeakechoral.com or visit them on Facebook.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a members meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
AMVETS Post 13 will hold a members meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
The Greater Accokeek Civic Association will hold a special meeting about the Royal Farms #220 Project at 7:30 p.m. at the Accokeek VFD, at 16111 Livingston Road in Accokeek. A panel consisting of Royal Farms representatives, State Highway Administration, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation and Prince George’s Police Department will provide information to the community.
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a New Student Welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.The event includes dinner and door prizes. There will be a separate track for parents and/or support persons. To RSVP, visit www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/welcome/.
Thursday, Aug. 29
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds Bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night with a la carte menu, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Friday, Aug. 30
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a chicken cordon bleu dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, Aug. 31
The Port Tobacco One-Room School will be open each Saturday until Labor Day for tours from noon to 4 p.m. at 7215 Chapel Point Road in Port Tobacco. Members of the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association will act as hosts. Scavenger hunt for children. Admission is free. For more information, call Dale Cornette at 301-934-9483.
Redeemed House of Prayer Church of God will hold it’s “Team Redeemed’s Back to School Extravaganza” from noon to 3 p.m. at 15160 Regina Ave. in Brandywine. All are welcome. There will be free backpacks, free school supplies, free haircuts, a youth speaker, food, moon bounce, games, prizes and more. For more information, call Mary (Angie) Hawkins at 301-922-8037.
Monday, Sept. 2
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Kiwanis Club of Charles County meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at The Greene Turtle, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Meetings include dinner on your own. Go to www.kiwanisofcc.com or email kiwanisofcc@gmail.com.
The Charles County Antique Arts Association will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Charles County Social Services Building, at 200 Kent Ave. in La Plata. The title of the program will be “Summer Finds.” Members are asked to pring their favorite antique items found at flea markets, yard sales or antique shows. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Melinda Brown at 240-271-9838.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Free Foreclosure Legal Clinic with Maryland Volunteer Lawyer, the first Wednesday of each month at Charles County Public Law Library (basement of the circuit court building), at 200 Charles St. in La Plata. One-on-one online sessions with an experienced attorney. For an appointment, call 301-932-3322.
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at Kings Landing Park, at 3255 Kings Landing Road in Huntingtown. Presenter Greg Kearns, a naturalist with Patuxent River Park, will share his studies of the Soras Rail, including methods and shared research. Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited. For more information, email Tiffany Farrell at somdaudubon@yahoo.com or text 301-609-1345.
The Historic McConchie One-Room School willhold its fall 2019 kick-off meeting at 6 p.m.in Building A at the Charles County Fairgrounds, at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. To RSVP, email historicmcconchieschool@gmail.com or call 301-848-3476. For planning purposes, an RSVP is needed by Aug. 26.
Thursday, Sept. 5
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Indian Head Chapter 126 meets at noon the first Thursday of each month at Mama Stella’s Pasta House Restaurant, at 7075 Indian Head Highway in Bryans Road. This month’s speaker will be Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles). Reservations requested in advance. Contact Joan Wright, 301-246-4112 or jkw1108@verizon.net. Does not meet in July or August.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The St. Mary’s County Camera Club will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. at the old Patuxent Naval Air Museum, behind the new museum, at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Bring three digital images on an SD card or USB flash drive that you would like to have reviewed for suggestions to improve, or just sit back and listen. Visitors welcome to participate for free. For more information, email smccc1998@gmail.com or visit www.smccc.org.
Friday, Sept. 6
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a chicken dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. at 9765 Bel Alton Newtown Road in Bel Alton. Dinners include fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, applesauce and a roll. Take out only. Dinners are $14 each. For more information, call Janet at 240-682-4840.
The College of Southern Maryland Nonprofit Institute will host a seminar on heritage area grants managed by the Southern Maryland Heritage Area Consortium and the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority from 9 a.m. to noon at the Regional Hughesville Campus, Room CT 107, at 5901 Foster Lane in Hughesville.
The American Legion Post 82 will hold a steak and/or shrimp dinner from 6 to 7 p.m. at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Steak or shrimp (fried or steamed) dinners are $18 each; steak and shrimp dinners are $21 each. Meals include salad, baked potato, green beans, rolls, iced tea and coffee. Open to the public. For more information, call 301-934-8221.
Saturday, Sept. 7
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold its “Butterflies, Dragonflies and Birds Bio Blitz” nature walk from 8 a.m. to noon at the Port Tobacco River Park and Cedar Point Wildlife Management Area, at 7685 Chapel Point Road in Port Tobacco. Bring binoculars, butterfly net, smart apps, field guides and cameras. To register, email Tiffany Farrell at somdaudubon@yahoo.com or text 301-609-1345.
The Charles County NAACP will hold its 32nd Freedom Fund Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. at Middleton Hall, at 4345 Renner Road in Waldorf. There will be dinner, dancing and celebrating 110 years of Civil Rights history. Tickets are $55 in advance or $65 at the door. Seating is limited. For more information or for reservations, call William Braxton at 301-481-2745, call Cheryl Botts at 301-580-0487 or visit www.charlescountynaacp.org/events.
Monday, Sept. 9
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will be conducting auditions by appointment only starting at 6:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, at 11610 Rubina Place in Waldorf. High school age and older.Alternate dates may be arranged. Auditions will consist of vocal warm-ups, pitch matching and vocal exercises. The choir meets regularly from September to June, rehearsing Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. For audition appointments, call Carol at 301-642-0594. For more information, visit www.chesapeakechoral.com or visit them on Facebook.